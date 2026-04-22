Prince William is privately 'broken' by the long-running rift with Prince Harry, as Princess Kate quietly launches her own campaign to ease the strain ahead of Harry's expected return to the UK this summer.

According to a royal insider, the Princess of Wales is said to be increasingly worried about the emotional toll on Prince William as preparations begin for the 2027 Invictus Games countdown event in Birmingham, where Prince Harry is due to appear.

The brothers' relationship has been under intense pressure since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior royal roles in 2020 and relocated to North America. Harry, 41, has since made tentative moves to reconnect with King Charles III, but his bond with Prince William, 43, remains badly frayed, with no public sign of reconciliation.

The simmering estrangement has unfolded in parallel with Kate Middleton's own health battle, adding another layer of stress for the heir to the throne.

A source speaking to In Touch pushed back on the popular narrative that Prince William has simply written off his younger brother. 'Everyone assumes William just hates his brother and has written him off, but it's actually a lot more nuanced than that,' the insider said. 'He and Harry were always so close. Losing him has left a huge hole for William, whether he will admit that or not.'

That sense of loss appears to be driving Kate's behind-the-scenes efforts. 'Kate, of course, sees it all. She says it's affecting him much more than he wants to let on,' the insider claimed. 'That's why she's been on this campaign to try and bridge that gap between William and Harry.'

Kate Middleton's Quiet 'Peace Campaign' For Prince William And Prince Harry

It can be recalled that Princess Kate, 44, announced on X that she is in remission from cancer, following months of treatment and recovery largely conducted away from the public eye.

Kate Middleton says she is in remission from cancer in a lengthy post to Instagram on Tuesday, in which she thanked the Royal Marsden Hospital for her 'exceptional' care throughout chemotherapy. https://t.co/1BN926fkqq — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 15, 2025

'Sure, she misses Harry herself, but more than anything, she wants to see this weight lifted off William,' the insider told In Touch. 'He's dug in his heels and absolutely won't hear a word about it, so she's now made it her mission to teach him how to self-regulate with all the meditation and breathing techniques that she learned during her illness.'

The picture painted is of a future king who is outwardly composed but inwardly conflicted, and a princess using the limited tools she has to stop the feud from consuming him. Kate is focused less on brokering a dramatic public reunion and more on ensuring William is emotionally resilient enough to handle whatever happens when Harry lands back on British soil.

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The same insider added that Kate has been encouraging William 'to not let it consume him,' urging him to compartmentalise the fallout with Prince Harry and avoid letting it bleed into every aspect of family and official life.

'But that's much easier said than done. Fact is, it's going to be an absolute nightmare when the summer comes,' the source warned.

Harry's Return Puts Prince Harry Rift Back In The Spotlight

Harry's expected appearance at the Invictus Games countdown kickoff in Birmingham is already shaping up to be another flashpoint in the brothers' long-running dispute.

Still, the symbolism is hard to miss. Invictus, the sports event founded by Harry for wounded, injured and sick service personnel, has become one of his defining projects since leaving frontline royal duties.

His return to promote the 2027 Games will bring him back into the royal orbit, physically if not institutionally, and once again place the estrangement with Prince William under a global microscope.

The insider's claims about William being 'broken' and deeply affected by the estrangement cannot be independently verified, and they have not been confirmed by the palace. Yet they do align with a broader pattern royal watchers have observed for years: two brothers raised in the same gilded but difficult environment, who once presented a united front, now locked in a stalemate neither seems ready to break publicly.