Meghan Markle is resisting Prince Harry's push for a part‑time return to royal life in the UK, insiders claim, as talks around a potential 'half in, half out' role for the couple reportedly gather pace between the Duke of Sussex and King Charles.

The fresh speculation comes after Meghan and Prince Harry's high‑profile trip to Australia, widely seen by commentators as a throwback to the couple's most successful royal tours. A slick montage from their time on the West Coast, shared online, showed the pair immaculately dressed, holding hands and smiling for the cameras. The warm reception appears to have fuelled renewed interest within the monarchy in harnessing what Closer Online has described as the 'brand Sussex,' and in revisiting an arrangement that was firmly rejected when the couple stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Making Their Own Rules as a Royal ‘Non-Negotiable’ Still Looms (Exclusive) https://t.co/jQPLQPcJcW — People (@people) April 29, 2026

Back then, Harry disclosed that he had floated a 'half in, half out' proposal to the late Queen during the so‑called Sandringham summit, the crisis meeting with senior royals about his and Meghan's future. The idea was dismissed in favour of a stark choice: fully in or fully out of official royal duties. They chose out, moving to California and building a new life that mixed media ventures, charitable work and a conscious uncoupling from the palace machine.

According to one insider, Harry believes the situation has shifted. 'Harry feels he's very close to getting Charles to agree to allow him and Meghan to be working royals on a part‑time basis,' the insider says. 'He genuinely believes there's a role for them both and says the timing to have that conversation is now, while Charles is still able to make those calls.'

Meghan Markle's Reluctance To Rejoin Royal Life

Those close to the couple suggest the sticking point is Meghan herself. Closer Online describes Harry as unwilling to keep shuttling alone between London and California to rebuild bridges. In his mind, there is little point in securing a part‑time role if it does not look like a united front. 'His vision is having his wife by his side for all of this,' the source claims. 'That's what the plan was when they first met, and Harry is ready to revisit that in a big way.'

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Meghan, however, is said to see things very differently. Since 2020, she has painstakingly assembled what one observer calls a 'new blueprint' for her life in Montecito. She has trademarked her lifestyle brand in Australia and is pressing ahead with ambitions that have drawn comparisons to Martha Stewart. A new Mother's Day collection even features candles named after Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, though a spokesperson for the Sussexes has denied reports that the children's names have been formally trademarked.

Layered on top is the couple's 'First Look' deal with Netflix, signed in August, which has given them a clear pipeline of US‑based work. Meghan is 'not ready to scrap' any of it to become 'the face of the royal family' once more. The blunt assessment is that she has moved on and has no intention of rewinding the clock to their brief period as full‑time working royals.

Harry, by contrast, is portrayed as clinging to his heritage and his birthright. The insider says he is 'thrilled that things are finally coming together,' and keeps telling Meghan that a hybrid royal role was once her dream as much as his. That may be true, but people change, and the UK has not been a gentle backdrop for Meghan.

Invictus Games Return Puts Meghan Markle In A Bind

The tension is coming to a head ahead of the Invictus Games, which will take place in Birmingham in July. Meghan has attended every Games since their relationship became public in 2017, and Harry is said to be 'totally banking on' her flying in again. Closer Online claim he has reassured King Charles that they will bring Archie and Lilibet so the monarch can finally spend meaningful time with his grandchildren.

The couple's UK security arrangements remain under review, their relations with the wider royal family are described as scarcely above freezing, and Meghan is reportedly 'in two minds' about attending even the preparatory events. The insider says she is currently leaning towards going, but only for a short trip and only if a list of conditions is met. Harry, by this account, would be 'on pins and needles' throughout, anxious about her comfort and wary of a paparazzi frenzy.

The dispute extends beyond one sporting event. Harry has floated the idea of buying a base in or around Windsor, after the couple were evicted from Frogmore Cottage in 2023. From his perspective, a modest bolthole would be practical and symbolically important, a place the children could come to know as part of their British roots. From Meghan's vantage point, it sounds like the one non‑negotiable.

The insider is clear that a move back to the UK is 'certainly not an option for Meghan at any point,' calling it a potential 'massive deal breaker.' Her experiences since stepping back from royal duties from the media onslaught to the internal family rifts have left her deeply wary. She is said to support Harry travelling for court cases, family visits and charitable work, but wants those trips 'pared down' and their long‑term future anchored in America.

None of these claims has been independently verified and there has been no official confirmation of any new royal role, property search or Invictus attendance. Until the palace or the Sussexes speak on the record, the prospect of Meghan returning to the UK in any sustained way remains speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt.