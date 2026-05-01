Prince William has held a series of alleged 'secret' meetings in London in recent weeks to discuss plans for his own future coronation, according to royal insiders, as concern grows inside Buckingham Palace over King Charles' health and relentless workload. The claims, which centre on the Prince of Wales' role as a 'shadow king' while his father continues cancer treatment, suggest that long‑term succession planning has moved from theoretical to urgently practical.

King Charles, 77, revealed earlier this year that he was being treated for cancer, triggering a carefully managed public narrative of steady recovery and 'good news.' Yet a number of seasoned royal watchers now say that picture was overly optimistic and that the monarch's determination to keep working at full tilt has raised private alarm among courtiers and within his own family.

The tension was sharpened by Charles' insistence on undertaking an official state visit to the United States, including a meeting with Donald Trump, despite concerns from doctors and aides, according to several insider accounts. Queen Camilla, 78, is said to have urged him to scale back his schedule, but the king reportedly refused to abandon engagements, mirroring the late Queen Elizabeth II's refusal to step aside even in extreme old age.

Questions about how the Palace has presented the king's condition resurfaced after an article on Tom Sykes' The Royalist Substack, which cited claims that Charles' public relations team had pressed British journalists to play down the seriousness of his illness late last year. On 12 December 2025, Charles publicly declared, via the BBC, that thanks to early diagnosis and effective intervention, his 'schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year.'

Veteran royal reporter Robert Jobson told The Royalist that he believed the Palace had been 'overemphasising the 'good news.'' In his view, Charles is 'living with cancer' rather than recovering from it, and will continue to do so indefinitely. Jobson added that he had seen the king at events where he appeared 'almost falling asleep while standing up,' even as he pressed on out of a sense of duty.

Prince William's Coronation Planning Moves Into the Shadows

Against that backdrop, multiple sources quoted in Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack say Prince William, 43, has seized moments when his father is overseas or heavily committed to quietly gather senior advisers in private. These meetings have been described as strategic sessions about the shape of his future reign, including the tone and scale of a potential coronation.

A senior royal source told Shuter that William has used his father's busy itinerary and frequent absences from home 'to convene key figures privately.' The same source stressed that 'these aren't routine briefings — they're strategic, future-facing conversations with real weight. And none of it is designed for public consumption.'

William has taken on a more prominent decision‑making role as Charles' treatment has continued. Courtiers quoted in US and UK outlets describe him as operating informally as a 'shadow king,' stepping in on matters of policy and personnel while his father pushes himself to maintain a public schedule that some around him view as unsustainable.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe told The Mirror that Charles' encounter with Donald Trump presented 'one of, if not the biggest tests' of his reign so far, not least because the former US president has publicly criticised the UK government and NATO allies over their refusal to join an American‑led operation around the Strait of Hormuz. It is precisely these high‑stakes diplomatic flashpoints, some insiders argue, that push William to ensure there is a clear, modern plan for the eventual transition.

William's Tough Line on Andrew and Harry Deepens the Rift

Any attempt to map out Prince William's future coronation is inevitably entwined with the unresolved fractures within the royal family. Insiders say father and son have clashed sharply over the status of Prince Andrew, whose association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has cast a long shadow over the monarchy.

'In William's mind, Andrew should have been removed from the line of succession immediately and cut out of royal life completely,' one Palace source is quoted as saying, referencing the allegations surrounding the Duke of York's private life and financial dealings. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing and has not faced criminal charges, but the reputational damage has been severe. Charles, while stripping his brother of most public roles, is said to be more cautious about a final, formal severing.

The same sources portray William as equally unyielding over a potential reconciliation with Prince Harry. The king has not seen Harry and Meghan's children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4, for years, with the family based in California since stepping back from royal duties in 2020. William is reportedly resisting efforts to engineer a warm public reunion, seeing little benefit in reopening a conflict that continues to play out in interviews and memoirs.

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Jobson believes Charles will simply keep going until he cannot. He suggested that, rather than abdicate, the king would sooner adjust his medical treatment if he felt it was preventing him from doing the job. That image of a monarch willing to sacrifice his own health for duty sits uneasily with the picture of a son sketching out the choreography of a future coronation.

It leaves an odd duality at the heart of the Windsor story: a king who cannot bear to contemplate stopping, and an heir who feels he cannot afford not to prepare for that very moment.