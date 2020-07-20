Prince Harry may not be as popular as he once was. As per a new poll, his value as an asset to the nation has declined as compared to what it was eight years ago.

According to Daily Star, a YouGov poll revealed that Prince Harry's popularity has slashed down by half as compared to the 2012 poll results for the same question. In 2012, 75 percent thought he was an asset to the nation and now the number has reduced to 35 percent.

As per the report, Prince Andrew is the least popular royal among all. And about 80 percent believe he is a "liability to the monarchy." Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II remains the favourite member of the British royal family. It is said that 81 percent of Brits participating in the poll believe she is an asset to the nation.

As for the Cambridges, Prince William and Kate Middleton are not too far behind the queen. With 79 percent votes for Prince William, and 76 percent votes for Kate Middleton, it seems the Cambridges remain a popular favourite in the British royal family. However, Prince Charles, who is next in line to the throne, has received votes from only 54 percent of participants. And Meghan Markle is seen as a liability to the throne by 51 percent voters.

Meanwhile, in another news surrounding Harry and Meghan's May 2018 royal wedding, "Pretty Little Liars" actress Troian Bellisario, who is also the wife of former "Suits" star Patrick J. Adams spilled the beans on the wedding.

Adams, who played the role of Meghan's character Rachel Zane's beau in "Suits" and his wife Bellisario were invited to the royal wedding in 2018. In an interview with Daily Telegraph, she revealed that preparing to be a part of the royal wedding caused her extreme "outfit anxiety."

"Of course I [had outfit anxiety], and I had it two-fold. One, because I was trying to conceal the fact that I was five months pregnant," Bellisario said who was five months pregnant at the time. "I was absolutely positive that it was going to be revealed."

She went on to talk about fascinator hats which are popular among the royals. She feels they are outdated and apparently made a panic call to her stylish right before stepping into the royal wedding.

"My stylist, Annabelle Harron, is actually an Aussie, and I called her right before I was about to walk out of the door and I was like, "Annabelle, this is not a full hat." And she said, "It's fine, you have a veil, you have a head covering." And I was like, "If the British press tears me apart, I can never forgive you for this." And she said, "Trust me, I'm an Aussie. I've got you!"

Despite her anxiety, Belisario looked stunning at the wedding. According to Daily Mail, she wore a gorgeous off-white dress by Temperley London and completed her look with Sophia Webster heels. She was among several Hollywood A-listers present at the wedding including Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra, George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Victoria Beckham, and more.