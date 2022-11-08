Meghan Markle allegedly became furious when she learned that Prince Harry contacted his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy while he was working on his memoir.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly contacted people from his past asking them to contribute to his book, titled "Spare." These include his friends in the U.K. and his former girlfriends like Davy, whom he was with for seven years, and Cressida Bonas.

He allegedly "begged" them to talk to his ghostwriter, J.R. Moehringer. A source told The Sun that he was forced to "sex up" his memoir because his publisher, Penguin Random House, wanted more juicy content.

"There has been extra toing and froing that people don't know about. This is because the publishers wanted more areas covered and more detail on some things that were already included. There is a real concern that that means Harry has had to sex up the book and include revelations that even he might not even be that comfortable with."

Read more Prince Harry meets ex Chelsy Davy at send-off party without Meghan Markle

Another insider claimed that Prince Harry reached out to Davy and Bonas and they "were polite and said they would think about it but ultimately most said No." Now it is claimed that Meghan Markle was "rankled when she found out he'd hit up Chelsy."

"Everyone knows he probably would have married Chelsy if she didn't baulk at the idea of public life," a source told New Idea in its Nov. 14 issue adding, "It's a fact that Meghan tries to push aside, but knowing they've been in touch brings back all her insecurities."

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been keeping a watchful eye on the Duke of Sussex and the woman dubbed as his "the one who got away." She had allegedly warned Davy, "stay away from my husband."

However, it is not known if Prince Harry did ask his past girlfriends to contribute to his memoir. There is also no proof that Meghan Markle got frustrated with her husband reaching out to them.

Davy is already married and now a mum. If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is proof enough, then it shows that they are friends with her. She and Bonas were among the guests at the ceremony in May 2018.