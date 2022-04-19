TV hosts Isabel Webster and Eamonn Holmes discussed reports about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's possible appearance at the Trooping the Colour parade. They also talked about the duke's similarities to Prince Charles based on how they behave in interviews.

Columnist Emily Carver joined the GB News hosts as they speculated on the possible reaction of the crowd when they see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the RAF flypast. She cited sources who claimed that they would only be a distraction to which Eamonn quipped, "Well, you'd love to be a fly on the wall or a pillar in there, wouldn't you?"

Carver continued and shared that there are talks about "whether there will be a conflict between the Cambridges and the Sussexes." There are also questions "about whether Prince Andrew should be up there really considering the allegations against him."

Most importantly, there are concerns about the "risk of booing as a result" to which Webster responded that she does not see that happening. After all, the people are there for Queen Elizabeth II since it is her Platinum Jubilee celebration.

She said, "Irrespective of people's views of Meghan and Harry, I do think if the Queen is on the balcony, it's her big party." On the contrary, Holmes claimed that "people are people" and they are bound to react negatively after what they have learned about Prince Harry's plans.

He then mentioned the Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir, which will reportedly contain details about his relationship with Camilla and Prince Charles. He also brought up the "sneaky" nature they visited the U.K. last week, while Prince William was away on a ski trip.

Holmes then compared the 37-year-old to his father, and noted their similarities based on an interview he did at the Invictus Games at The Hague. He said, "The funny thing I noticed Emily, there was an interview at the Invictus Games, and he's so like his father. He doesn't want to be like his father but he sits there and he says, 'I think what is happening here is extraordinary. It's extraordinary.'"

Holmes claimed that Prince Harry kept choosing the word "extraordinary" which is also Prince Charles' favourite word to describe things. He added, "And I kept thinking, 'He will hate that, that he's more like his father than he would like to be.'"