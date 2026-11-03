Prince Harry is said to be 'totally gutted' by the cool reception he and Meghan Markle have reportedly received from the Royal Family since returning to Britain, with the Duchess now growing increasingly frustrated over how their UK move has unfolded.

A report attributed to the National Examiner and dated 3 November 2026 claims Meghan is sympathetic to Harry's disappointment, yet unhappy that the fresh start he had anticipated has not materialised.

According to an unnamed source, the Duke of Sussex had reassured his wife that King Charles III would be delighted to have them back, making the apparent lack of further family contact particularly difficult.

Meghan 'Wants Harry To Find Solutions' to Royal Rift

An insider claims Meghan wants Harry to stop dwelling on royal tensions and begin focusing on concrete ways to move forward.

'She's trying to be sympathetic', the source reportedly said. 'Harry's totally gutted by the way they've been welcomed, or rather have not been welcomed, but it's only natural that she'd be frustrated considering he assured her that King Charles III was going to be thrilled to have them back'.

King Charles previously hosted Harry, Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet, at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire on 10 July 2026. Queen Camilla was also present during the private family reunion, which Buckingham Palace described as a private family occasion. It marked the first time the King had seen his grandchildren in person since 2022.

However, no further family gathering involving the King and the Sussexes has been publicly confirmed since the couple and their children returned to Britain on 26 August. The source alleged that Harry believes Prince William is responsible for the lack of progress, a suspicion Meghan reportedly shares.

Rather than allowing the situation to dominate their conversations, the Duchess is said to want her husband to take practical steps towards addressing the family dispute. Meanwhile, another source told Closer that Harry suspects Queen Camilla is influencing his father's decisions about further family meetings.

'It's absolutely astounding to Harry that he still hasn't been able to get a second visit with his dad and the kids since they arrived in the U.K. and he's now having to accept that Camilla is likely to blame', the insider reportedly said.

There is no independent evidence that William or Camilla has intervened to prevent another reunion, and neither she nor Buckingham Palace has publicly confirmed the allegation.

Money Worries and Marriage Tensions Add to Sussexes' Problems

The National Examiner report also refers to concerns about the couple's finances and the pressure allegedly building within their marriage. The unnamed source claimed the couple have money issues to address, while ongoing stress has reportedly left little room for romance or quality time together.

The insider suggested Meghan wants the couple to prioritise their relationship, including making time for date nights rather than allowing family disagreements to consume their attention.

The report described the situation as a potential turning point for Harry, with the source arguing that he must take responsibility for making their UK plans work. From Meghan's alleged perspective, returning to Britain was his decision, and he needs to find a way forward.

Prince Harry Faces Reported Christmas Disappointment Over Meghan's Plans

The reported disagreements come as Harry and Meghan are also said to have different expectations about Christmas. The duke reportedly hoped to spend the festive period in Britain and potentially reunite with his father at Sandringham.

Meghan, however, reportedly prefers returning to California to spend the holidays with her mother, Doria Ragland, rather than waiting for a possible invitation from the Royal Family. An unnamed source claimed Harry had tried to persuade his wife to remain in the UK, but she did not want to risk feeling unwelcome.

The couple's reported Christmas differences suggest that repairing Harry's relationship with his relatives remains complicated, even as the family adjusts to life in Britain.

For now, the claims about Meghan's frustration, the couple's finances, their marriage and their holiday arrangements remain based on unnamed sources rather than public statements from the Sussexes. Neither Harry nor Meghan has publicly confirmed the reported disagreements.