Royal watchers anticipating the release of Prince Harry's memoir this year may be in for a disappointment. It is believed that the publisher has delayed its release, as evidenced by the fact that it is not on their list of upcoming books.

Penguin Random House had announced that the book will come out this autumn. But it does not have a specific release date yet, and has not even been marketed ahead of its release.

A royal insider told The Sun, "If this book's coming out this year as originally planned it should be in the publisher's marketing and promotional list — unless they're planning a surprise or there's been a delay."

"Its omission has raised lots of eyebrows in royal circles," the source added.

However, a representative for Transworld, part of Penguin Random House, said that they "do not put every book on the list so there is nothing to be extrapolated from that."

The still-untitled memoir has left many wondering what it could contain amid speculations that it will have some explosive revelations about the British royal family. There are claims that Prince Harry could attack his stepmother, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, and target his father, Prince Charles.

The royals are reportedly already concerned that the contents could only further damage the reputation of the monarchy in the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's controversial Oprah interview in 2021.

it is said that there is pressure on the 37-year-old to share salacious details as part of his agreement and given that he already received advanced payment from the publisher. A royal expert believes, however, that Prince Harry's memoir may not even be the scathing tell-all that the public expects.

Penguin Random House had described Prince Harry's memoir as an "intimate and heartfelt" look into the "adventures, losses and life lessons" that shaped him from birth to adulthood. The Duke of Sussex likewise said his book contains wholly truthful accounts of his life and experiences and that he wrote it not as a prince but as the man that he grew up to be.