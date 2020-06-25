It's no news that Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been rocky for years now, but the current state of their dynamics remains subject to speculations.

A recent report in Us Weekly suggests that the exit of Prince Harry as a working member of the British royal family along with wife Meghan Markle and their subsequent relocation to the United States has only added to his differences with his elder brother Prince William.

"William is so tired and done with the drama of it all. Seeing Harry cut ties with virtually every aspect of his English life and identity is so hard to fathom," a source told the outlet. The insider added that the Megxit "broke William's heart," noting that the royal siblings "need space and time to breathe, then hopefully they'll work it out."

It comes weeks after a different source claimed to the outlet that the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have been in touch as of late, noting that the former advised his younger brother to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer. "He's concerned about his brother's well-being and safety," the insider said.

Meanwhile, it is believed that a book about the two British princes that is due in October this year will give the readers an insight into the royal feuds. Royal historian Robert Lacey who researched for the book titled "Battle of Brothers: William and Harry — the Friendship and the Feuds" said that he was "moved to tears by the fresh details and insights he discovered in researching this story of family conflict."

"This dispute between brothers ranks alongside the abdication of King Edward VIII in its impact upon the British monarchy and how it operates, The Queen herself has handled the crisis superbly – you might not even guess there is a crisis at all from her calm and stoic manner!" added the historian, who is also the official royal consultant to "The Crown" TV series which covers the reign of the duo's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

"We have seen conflicts between heir and spare in every recent generation of the royal family – but nothing so profound as this," Lacey said about the dispute between William and Harry.