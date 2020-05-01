Prince Louis, the youngest child and second son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, celebrated his second birthday last month. With the milestone anniversary, the young royal will be introduced to new traditions in his family.

According to a report in Us Weekly, Prince Louis will soon be able to join his brother Prince George, six, and sister Princess Charlotte, four, to enjoy the little family traditions with parents Prince William and Kate Middleton.

A source told the outlet that some of the fun traditions the little royal would now be able to participate in include playdates and baking sessions with mother Kate.

"It's something she likes to do with George. Louis will be introduced to lots more traditions now that he's 2," the insider said.

The source revealed that Louis has always been fond of joining in the family fun but couldn't as he was too small. Though he is still a toddler, he is ready to be introduced to some of the fun aspects of the royal life.

"He's had lots of practice and loves to join in when the family makes supper. Kate and William are so happy to be easing him into the more heartwarming aspects of royal life," the insider said.

Louis had a quiet celebration for his special day on April 23 as the Cambridges isolate at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. He also participated in an artwork to mark his birthday, pictures of which were clicked by his keen photographer mother.

Louis was not the only British royal who had to miss his special day due to the COVID-19 crisis. His great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, cancelled the grand celebrations and spent her 94th birthday in isolation with husband Prince Phillip at Windsor Castle.

Louis's parents, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge remained in isolation at their Norfolk home for their ninth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Meanwhile, his grandparents Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in isolation at their Scottish home in Birkhall last month.

Louis's elder sister, Princess Charlotte, will also have a quiet celebration for her fifth birthday coming Saturday. His cousin, Archie, is also expected to be in isolation with parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Los Angeles for his first birthday next week.