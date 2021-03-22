Prince William is committed to the path set for him and accepts his role as the next in line to the British throne after his father, Prince Charles.

The Duke of Cambridge thinks Prince Harry was out of line to suggest that he wants out of the royal family. He finds his statements in his Oprah interview "way off the mark" because it reportedly contradicts his dedication to the monarchy.

"He has a path set for him and he's completely accepting of his role," a friend of Prince William told The Sunday Times correspondent Roya Nikkhah.

"He is very much his grandmother's grandson in that respect of duty and service," the friend added.

In his interview with Oprah, the Duke of Sussex talked about the royal family as a "system." He acknowledged that he was part of that system too but he was able to get out. As for his brother and father, he believes that they are "trapped" and that "they don't get to leave."

"I have huge compassion for that," Prince Harry said and replied, "I don't know. I can't speak for him," when asked if Prince William wanted to leave the royal family.

In the same interview, the 36-year-old royal admitted that he and Prince William "are on different paths." Although he described their relationship now as "space," he said that he "will always be there" for him as they have been "through hell together" and he loves his brother "to bits."

The brothers may no longer be as close as they once were. But Prince William's relationship with his father has only deepened. A source claimed that they have become closer over the years and the rift with Prince Harry has brought them closer.

"As the years passed there were strains imposed by the system — money, work, competition, Diana. Part of William's evolution is that as he has become closer to his father, he sees their similarities," another friend told the publication.

"At William's wedding, there was a gag in one of the speeches that he was more like his father than he'd ever admit, which made a lot of us laugh. As their respective destinies get closer, it weighs more heavily on them and strengthens the bond," the friend added.

As for his relationship with Prince Harry, Prince William hopes that it will heal with time. Although he is still "very upset" by his brother's Oprah interview, he believes that they will eventually patch things up as he will always miss being with his sibling.