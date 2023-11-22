Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a rare PDA moment during a private lunch held at Buckingham Palace to welcome South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee to London on Tuesday, November 21.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who rarely show public displays of affection, were seen candidly putting an arm around each other's lower back while in a room surrounded by dignitaries. A video shared by Daily Mail's Royal Editor Rebecca English on X shows the couple walking side by side.

Prince William then put an arm on his wife's back to lead her forward and they stopped to chat briefly. Kate Middleton smiled up at her husband and also placed her arm on his lower back and gave him a reassuring pat. They walked with their arms around each other for a while before they let go and briefly touched hands before they stood close to each other.

"A very sweet moment between the Prince and Princess of Wales as they depart the Buckingham Palace Picture Gallery #statevisit," English captioned her post.

Royal followers swooned even at the quick show of PDA between the couple, who have been married for 12 years.

One commented: "See why I live British romance? It's the chemistry, the lustful restraint, the romantic tension🤣❤️. There is nothing like a British romance."

Another chimed in: "It's natural, it's genuine. It's not for the cameras. We may well be looking at a love story to rival that of Elizabeth and Philip."

One more wrote: "I love them. So genuine. Nothing posed for cameras just a dedicated loving couple. Hot." And another noted: "These little PDA moments mean so much because they normally don't happen while they are working."

Earlier in the day, Kate Middleton wore her brunette locks up in a sleek bun under a Jane Taylor hat. She also donned a Catherine Walker red cape coat to welcome the presidential couple to the U.K. But she had to forego the cape once inside Buckingham Palace for a more casual look.

Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier said that showing public displays of affection are up to Prince William or Kate Middleton, or any royal family member's discretion. She noted that senior royals "would likely not be told how to interact or when they can or can not show PDA and would be trusted to use their better judgement as to when it's appropriate". Meier said the "royals often adjust PDA to mirror the formality of the event they are attending" so are less likely to show any PDA during a sombre or formal event, as opposed to a "casual event where it would be deemed more fitting".