Prince William is reportedly considering removing Prince Harry's royal titles when he becomes King, according to a forthcoming book by royal writer Tom Sykes. The changes could also affect Harry's children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.

In Dukes of Hazard, Sykes claims William has begun planning a 'massive restructuring' of the monarchy, linking royal titles more closely to official duties. Penguin Michael Joseph lists the paperback edition for 16 February 2027.

Kensington Palace declined to discuss the claims. 'As a matter of policy, we don't comment on books or claims made within them,' a spokesman for the Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly said on Saturday night, 21 November. The Mail on Sunday first reported the allegations.

George V's Letters Patent of 1917 set the rules for royal titles and HRH styles. Further Letters Patent issued in 2012 extended prince and princess titles and HRH styles to all the children of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales.

Archie and Lilibet became entitled to their titles when their grandfather, King Charles III, took the throne in September 2022. Harry and Meghan kept their HRH styles after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 but agreed not to use them.

According to Sykes, constitutional advisers have told William that Letters Patent could offer a route to the changes. Letters Patent can remove prince titles and HRH styles, but not a dukedom.

What Prince William's Proposal Could Mean for Harry

Sykes claims Harry would lose his prince title, and his children would lose their prince and princess titles. Meghan would remain the Duchess of Sussex. Her HRH style, kept under the 2020 agreement, is not used in public.

In November 2025, Charles formally removed his brother Andrew's prince title and HRH style through Letters Patent dated 3 November. A separate Royal Warrant, dated 30 October, directed Andrew's removal from the Roll of the Peerage, ending official use of his Duke of York title.

A friend of William quoted in the book reportedly said working royals would keep their titles, an allowance and one official residence. Those outside royal duties would live as private citizens. The unnamed source's comments have not been independently verified.

How the Changes Could Affect William's Children

Under the reported plan, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, could give up their titles and HRH styles as adults. Prince George, 13, would reportedly be treated differently because he is second in line to the throne. The book describes his future position as 'set in concrete'.

Princess Anne's two children, Peter and Zara Phillips, were never given prince or princess titles. Prince Edward and Sophie also chose not to have their children use royal titles, although the children were entitled to them at birth.

The Mail on Sunday reported that staff do not address the Wales children as 'Your Royal Highness'. Citing unnamed sources, it claimed George appears as George Wales in Eton sports listings.

In an October 2025 interview with actor Eugene Levy for Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler, William said change was on his agenda. He favoured change that was 'not overly radical' but did not discuss royal titles.

The reported restructuring remains an unconfirmed proposal from Sykes's book. Kensington Palace has not confirmed the claims, and no formal announcement about Harry, Meghan, Archie or Lilibet has been made.