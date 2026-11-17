Prince William remains firmly opposed to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resuming official royal duties in Britain following the couple's high-profile relocation from California, according to a royal commentator's assessment published on Monday, 16 November 2026.

Kinsey Schofield said the Prince of Wales has ruled out any revival of a part-time royal arrangement after Harry and Meghan arrived in the United Kingdom with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on 26 August.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Schofield stated that there is zero prospect of a 'half in, half out' concession, echoing formal guidance issued by Buckingham Palace on 7 September through Lord Chamberlain Richard Benyon on behalf of King Charles.

That official directive reaffirmed that the Sussexes remain private citizens outside the working royal fold, keeping their charitable and commercial ventures separate from the Crown whilst leaving their His and Her Royal Highness styles unused.

Although King Charles may welcome closer personal contact with his younger son and grandchildren, royal observers note that William is focused on supporting the monarchy and raising his three children with Catherine, Princess of Wales, leaving reconciliation off his immediate agenda.

Prince William's Reported Position on 'Half In, Half Out' Royal Roles

Schofield argued that the Sussexes' return to Britain would not reopen previous negotiations and suggested King Charles might welcome a closer relationship with Harry and his grandchildren, while William could make a different decision.

She linked the Prince of Wales's reported caution to his responsibilities as heir to the throne.

William is also raising three children with Catherine, Princess of Wales, while supporting the King. Schofield questioned whether reconciliation with Harry would bring greater stability to his family.

'Prince William is not convinced that Harry is a peaceful presence,' she said.

The commentator also claimed, citing unnamed sources, that reconciliation was not currently William's priority. However, her account reflects an assessment of his private thinking rather than a confirmed declaration from the Prince of Wales.

Neither William nor Kensington Palace has publicly announced a new decision about Harry's official role or their personal relationship.

Buckingham Palace Reaffirms Sussexes' Non-Working Royal Status

Buckingham Palace addressed the Sussexes' position on 7 September through a letter issued by Lord Chamberlain Richard Benyon on behalf of King Charles.

The letter reaffirmed that Harry and Meghan remain non-working members of the royal family despite returning to Britain. Their charitable activities would continue independently, while their His and Her Royal Highness styles would remain unused.

The guidance also confirmed that the Sussexes' office would operate separately from the Royal Household. Their public engagements and commercial interests would therefore remain distinct from official royal responsibilities.

The clarification reiterated arrangements established after the couple stepped back from representative duties in January 2020. It did not introduce a new restriction or indicate that negotiations over a part-time royal role had resumed.

Prince William and King Charles Reportedly Agree on Royal Duties

Royal author Russell Myers offered a similar assessment in an interview published by People on 16 September.

'The King and William are completely united on the Sussexes not representing the royal family,' Myers said.

His comments suggested agreement over official duties, even as the two men reportedly differed in their approaches to Harry personally.

Myers also suggested William remained reluctant to rebuild either a private or professional relationship with his brother. That assessment was not accompanied by a public statement from William confirming such a position.

Harry has previously expressed his desire to reconcile with his family, although the brothers' future relationship remains uncertain.

For now, the September Palace letter remains the clearest official statement about the Sussexes' position. No subsequent arrangement restoring their representative duties has been established in the reporting reviewed.

Harry and Meghan's return has changed where they live, but not their standing as non-working royals. Whether William eventually rebuilds his relationship with Harry remains a separate, unresolved question.