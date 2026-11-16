A reported proposal could require Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to seek palace approval for future projects, according to claims published on Monday, 16 November. The Duke of Sussex has allegedly consulted lawyers about conditions for rebuilding ties with King Charles, but no agreement has been confirmed.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020 and went on to develop independent careers in the United States.

They reportedly returned to Britain in August 2026, but the move did not restore their previous status. Buckingham Palace subsequently reiterated that they would remain private citizens.

Prince Harry's Reported Royal Deal Would Require Palace Approval

Australian magazine New Idea, citing an unnamed royal insider, reported that Prince Harry had met lawyers to discuss a so-called royal 'post-nuptial' agreement covering the Sussexes' future dealings with the monarchy.

No proposed document has been made public. It is also unclear whether Harry has received legal advice about such an arrangement.

According to the source, the proposed terms would require Harry and Meghan to obtain approval before pursuing future projects. The insider said, 'Any future Sussex projects need palace pre-clearance.'

The report does not identify who at the palace would assess proposals, what criteria might apply or how decisions could be challenged.

The source also described a ban on further documentaries, interviews or memoirs critical of the monarchy. The report does not clarify whether this would apply to all the couple's work or only material concerning royal matters, or how 'critical' content would be defined.

Neither Harry nor Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the conditions have been proposed.

The alleged agreement could also limit independent public appearances. The insider referred to the Sussexes' Nottingham visit and Harry's speech on children's online safety at the European Parliament in Brussels.

Under the reported terms, similar engagements could require prior palace approval. The report does not say whether the same requirement would apply to private or charitable events.

Meghan Markle's Projects Raise Questions About Royal Control

An unnamed source cited by New Idea said the proposed arrangement could require approval for future Sussex projects. The report does not say whether a business launch unrelated to the monarchy would need clearance, or whether any review would be limited to projects involving the couple's royal connections.

Since leaving their former duties, the Sussexes have established media and commercial ventures. They have discussed their experiences of royal life in interviews and a Netflix documentary series, while Harry published his memoir, Spare. The report does not identify any specific project currently under consideration.

The source said King Charles wanted legal guarantees before restoring any privileges. According to the source, the couple would have to agree to his conditions to secure a change in status. Neither the Sussexes nor Buckingham Palace has confirmed that negotiations have begun or that an agreement exists.

The Blast reported that the King briefly saw Harry, Meghan and their children at Highgrove House in July. It said no further meeting had taken place since the family's return to Britain. Those details have not been independently confirmed.

New Idea provided no draft agreement or timetable for a decision. A signed agreement would not necessarily mean the couple could resume official duties, according to the report.