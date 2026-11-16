Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has linked Prince Harry's rift with Prince William to mistrust, while other commentators claim the Princess of Wales has stepped back from efforts to reunite the brothers.

Their assessments follow public disagreements after Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties. The couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, their Netflix series Harry & Meghan and Harry's memoir Spare brought private family grievances to a wider audience.

Prince Harry Faces a Question of Trust

Fitzwilliams argued that those public accounts had damaged the brothers' relationship. He described the central problem as 'Harry is not trusted' and accused the Sussexes of having 'brutally attacked the royal family.'

He also referred to the Winfrey interview's discussion of 'Meghan's mental health.' In his assessment, the couple's willingness to discuss private family matters publicly had complicated the possibility of rebuilding trust.

That explanation reflects Fitzwilliams's interpretation of William's position. It is not a direct statement from William about whether he would consider reconciliation or what conditions he might attach to it.

Prince Harry's Interview Remarks Prompt a Clarification

Harry's own comments about the rift have also attracted attention. During an interview, he discussed his grief over strained relationships with his father and brother and faced a question about how he intended to resolve matters.

'Well, some people don't want it to work out,' Harry responded.

The remark was interpreted as referring to William. However, Harry's spokesperson rejected that reading, clarifying that it was 'absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family.'

Harry has previously expressed a wish to repair family relationships. His spokesperson's response rejected the interpretation of the interview as criticism of William, while leaving the broader question of reconciliation unresolved.

Prince Harry Reconciliation Claims Put Kate's Role in Focus

Author Christopher Andersen disputed suggestions that the Princess of Wales was encouraging her husband to meet Harry.

'Kate is no longer in the business of trying to reunite the brothers,' Andersen stated.

He linked her reported withdrawal to Harry's comments about King Charles's mortality. Andersen claimed that Kate had previously remained willing to pursue a reunion but eventually told William she 'was done with Harry.'

Royal commentator Helena Chard similarly disputed the suggestion that Kate was actively arranging a meeting. Although she described the princess as someone who could potentially ease tensions, she claimed Kate would protect her family from further involvement.

'The feeling inside the Wales camp is that Catherine will not allow her family, and especially William, to be sucked back into the Sussex drama,' Chard explained.

The claims about Kate's private position and her alleged conversation with William are not accompanied by direct confirmation from either of them.

Prince Harry and William's Shared Diana Legacy

Diana's biographer Andrew Morton recalled her belief that her sons should support one another.

'Diana always used to say she had two boys for a reason — the younger would be there to support the older in the lonely task as future king,' he stated.

Morton also believed Diana would have attempted to reconcile them.

'There is no doubt Diana would have tried to act as a peacemaker between them,' he stated.

Their charitable interests have reflected aspects of her legacy. William has pursued work on homelessness, while Harry has supported young people affected by AIDS in Southern Africa.