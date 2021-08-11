Prince William and Kate Middleton cannot complain about the negative portrayal of their eldest child, Prince George, in the animated series "The Prince" because their regal hands are tied.

In an op-ed on 9Honey, royal expert Victoria Arbiter explained why the couple has remained publicly silent about the cartoon's characterisation of their child. The HBO Max series tells the story through the eyes of the young royal. He is portrayed as a "foul-mouthed, pint-sized, Martini-swilling diva."

"Considering eight-year-old Prince George is the adult cartoon's chief protagonist, many have been quick to ask why the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge haven't issued a complaint, but in truth, their regal hands are tied," the royal commentator wrote.

"Americans would likely be up in arms if Brits vilified Donald and Melania Trump's son, Barron, in a similar fashion, but the royals have zero jurisdiction over a US-made program airing on a US-based platform," she added.

"The Prince" made headlines for making a mockery out of the members of the British Royal Family. Netizens were especially irked that it had a negative portrayal of Prince George, who is third in line to the throne. Some claimed he, as well as the other minors in the series, should not have been made fun of.

Arbiter acknowledged that there is a general public consensus that "children should be off-limits." However, she pointed out that any complaints from his parents would only stir even more trouble.

"But any objection from William and Kate would only deliver a fresh round of publicity for what (showrunner Gary) Janetti has erroneously described as a 'very funny' show. For that reason alone, there won't be any official word," she explained.

The 47-year-old commentator agrees with the public though that Janetti should have left the children alone. She called it "inappropriate and wrong" to mock a child and not at all an "affectionate" take as he wanted it to be.

"Their children, however, should be an automatic no-go. Innocent parties in an increasingly mean world, they didn't ask for the life they were born into and they shouldn't be pilloried for what is merely a twist of fate," Arbiter concluded her column.

Aside from Prince George, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II, the late Prince Philip, Prince William, and Prince Charles were also ridiculed in "The Prince." The satirical series premiered on July 29 and has yet to air in the U.K.