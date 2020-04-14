Coronavirus may have forced Prince William and Kate Middleton to live in isolation and cancel all their public appearances, but they continue to do their royal duties and philanthropic work. The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge have added new charity projects that they will be performing during a pandemic to support the key workers and have provided an update on their website.

According to Hello, the royal couple's Royal Foundation charitable organisation will be working to support those who are fighting against COVID-19 on the frontline. The latest update on their website teases the list of all the charitable projects the Royal Foundation is supporting and it seems to be their current focus amid the pandemic.

The update is posted on the cover page of the website with a headline: "Supporting those on the frontline of responding to COVID-19 in the UK."

"Working to connect our partners with those who are able to provide practical support to frontline responders and their families; Doing all we can to promote and support the charities that can play a part in helping responders and their families with their mental health needs; And playing our part in the national effort to thank and celebrate all those working on the frontline of this crisis," reads the statement on the website.

Due to coronavirus, the royals were forced to suspend their public appearances and move to their Norfolk residence Anmer Hall with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. However, they are now making use of technology and carrying out their royal engagements.

The royal parents are keeping in touch with their charitable organisation and making efforts to help them during the time of the national health emergency. Meanwhile, Prince William has become a patron of National Emergencies Trust, which has joined hands with charities and other organisations in a fundraising appeal to help those who are affected by the coronavirus disaster. The Duke happens to be its first patron.

The Royal Foundation is a philanthropic effort by the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge which was originally set up by Prince William and Prince Harry in 2009 for their charitable ambitions. The royals intend to use the Foundation to support and carry out future charitable activities.

In the meantime, William as NET's patron spoke to representatives of Moorland Community Charity in Yorkshire about the challenges they are facing and how they are using the funding to support the vulnerable sections of society at the time of lockdown.

Moorland Community is using the NET funds to provide emergency supplies that had been short such as female sanitary products, nappies, baby milk powder, and toilet rolls. A glimpse of William's conversation with the organisations were posted on his official Kensington Palace account.