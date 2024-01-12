Prince William revealed during his visit to Headlingley Stadium in Leeds on Thursday that Mike Tindall has already apologised to him for revealing his "One-Pint Willy" nickname.

The Prince of Wales kicked off his first royal engagement for 2024 with a meeting with former rugby players Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield. He congratulated them for raising millions for Motor Neurone Disease (MND). They have reportedly raised over £15million after Burrow was diagnosed with the incurable and life-limiting condition in 2019 at the age of 37.

According to the Mirror, during their meeting Burrow alluded to Tindall's revelation about Prince William's nickname. In response, the royal said: "It was you who got the nicknames out of him - he apologised to me about that."

He added: "When I saw him, I said 'Mike, when you're not going to mention your nicknames doesn't mean you mention mine, it's not fair'. I'm sure it's quite fun with Mike."

Prince William also surprised Burrow and Sinfield with their Commander of the British Empire awards (CBE) in front of their family and friends. They were both awarded CBEs in the New Year's Honours List for their charity work and services to motor neurone disease awareness.

The future king said as he handed them their honours: "I've brought a special couple of things up with me to give you today. I did check with Kevin to make sure you didn't want to go down to London to receive this, but I brought your CBEs up here to give to you today if that's okay, while you're in your home, in Leeds, surrounded by your family and friends. I thought today was a good day."

The Prince of Wales also shared his gratitude to Burrow for "all the inspirational work" he has done saying: "You've been amazing and everyone's so proud of you. We've been following your case and all the money you've been raising, and you're changing people's lives with MND."

Burrow shared that he "never set out to be an inspiration" but only "wanted to try and help other people" sharing his situation. He said: "I'm just trying to live my best life with the cards that I've been dealt. I wouldn't be here without the love and support of my wife Lindsey. She is stronger than any rugby player I ever played against."

He added: "It is an honour to accept on behalf of the whole MND community. Days like today allow us to keep the spotlight on the disease and continue to raise awareness and, hopefully, funds to fight the disease and support those who are living with MND and their families. It was wonderful that His Royal Highness was able to come to Headingley to see us and very much appreciated. It was lovely to talk to him and for me to meet my family."

The royal shared the same gratitude and congratulations to Sinfield for raising awareness on MND. He also said Burrow and Sinfield's "brotherly bond and relationship" has been amazing to watch and an inspiration to everyone.

He added: "The groundswell you've created in terms of fundraising and looking after each other and for MND is huge. Make sure you look after your knees, your hips, and everything else, but it's been incredible."

A pleasure to award Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield with their CBEs at Headingley today. Thank you both for your incredible efforts in raising awareness and funds for Motor Neurone Disease. Both true heroes of the #MND community and the Rugby Football League. pic.twitter.com/vmtePMyVGD — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 11, 2024

Tindall talked about Prince William's "One-Pint Willy" nickname during an appearance on the "Seven: Rob Burrow" podcast on the BBC last year in December. The former rugby player confessed that he called the royal the monicker because he "is not the best of drinkers, coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often". Upon realising what he has revealed, he laughed and said: "Oh my God. It's out there now. Sorry sir," to which his wife Zara jokingly warned him that he is "in so much trouble".