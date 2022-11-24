Princess Anne would have found Mike Tindall's underpants story on "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! funny and not offensive, according to a royal expert.

Jennie Bond claimed that the British royals would have been "amused" by the former rugby player's antics on the show. She believes that the Princess Royal would have laughed over her son-in-law talking about his embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

In a past episode of "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!," Tindall shared that he accidentally flashed the princess during his wife Zara Tindall's 30th birthday. They were dancing together when he ripped his pants open and revealed his boxers with the print "Nibble my nuts" on them, to which she responded, "I'd rather not."

Speaking about the princess, Bond told OK! magazine, "Princess Anne has more of a sense of humour than we recognise. She can be very stern, but she's actually one of the most natural people within the family unit."

The royal expert believes that the 72-year-old "will laugh, she will joke" and "she'd probably find his antics in the jungle quite funny."

Bond added, "I don't think she will be offended in the least about the underpants story. She probably won't watch every night but she's very close to her children and I imagine she will want to know what's going on so she can share the experience with Zara."

She thinks that "the younger generation of royals will be watching" the ITV programme, but is uncertain if King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will tune in. She said that the "royals won't be surprised at how Mike has come across as being down to earth as they know him better than anyone. He's always been a bit of the life and soul of any royal get-together."

Bond also noticed that Tindall has been "very respectful" during his time on the show and has not talked about other royal family members, except for Princess Anne and Zara. On Tuesday's episode, he did not respond and only smiled when asked if Prince William watches "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!"