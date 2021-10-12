Princess Beatrice seems to be enjoying motherhood so far, if recent photos that show her out in London with baby Sienna are anything to go by.

Photos from the Daily Mail showed the royal smiling as she and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took their three-week-old daughter out for a walk around the neighbourhood. They were joined by a couple of female friends and they appeared to be having a funny conversation that had the couple smiling from ear to ear.

The princess dressed down for the walk in a pair of tracksuit bottoms and a quilted coat. She went out makeup-free and with her hair tied in a messy bun. Meanwhile, her Italian aristocrat husband also cut a casual figure in a blue sweater and pants. He took control of the stroller carrying baby Sienna.

This is the first glimpse of Princess Beatrice in public since she gave birth to Sienna on Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. The official Twitter page of Buckingham Palace announced the baby's birth. She and Mozzi followed it up days later with an announcement of their daughter's name, Sienna Elizabeth alongside a photo of her adorable footprints.

Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.



Read the announcement in full - https://t.co/ImbfRLEdAe pic.twitter.com/olwDMv3Zmo September 20, 2021

Princess Beatrice has so far kept private about her daughter since her birth. She has yet to share photos of the baby to officially introduce her to the public.

It is unclear if she will follow in her younger sister's footsteps when it comes to sharing stories about their children. Princess Eugenie has been taking to social media to post pictures of her son August Philip Hawke, who was born on Feb. 9. She introduced her baby to the public with their first family photo that showed the infant looking adorable all bundled up for comfort in a beanie and blanket She has since been sharing her son's milestones through pictures and videos posted on her Instagram.

According to grandmother Sara Ferguson, Sienna is looking very well. She gushed in a recent interview about how beautiful the baby looks. She also called August a "flirt" and praised her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, for being wonderful and amazing mothers.