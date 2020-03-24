Princess Beatrice of York's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi might not be held as scheduled on Friday, May 29, and is likely to be postponed to the next year.

Princess Beatrice's engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was announced by Buckingham Palace in September 2019, however, the wedding has already been cancelled twice since then due to the public uproar surrounding Beatrice's father Prince Andrew because of his alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal.

After months of deliberation, the British royal family agreed on a May wedding, due to be held at the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace followed by a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in Buckingham Palace's garden. While the reception has already been cancelled in the wake of the rapid spread of novel coronavirus, royal experts believe that the wedding will also be postponed by several months, reports Mail Online.

Royal expert Omid Scobie believes that the British royal's wedding with the her Italian nobility beau will be postponed entirely until next year due to COVID-19, which requires people to practise complete social distancing, as no cure has been found yet for the respiratory disease.

Speaking on the Heirpod podcast, Scobie revealed: "From what I've heard after speaking with sources was the couple are now looking at postponing entirely until 2021."

While announcing the cancellation of the lavish reception due to be hosted by the British monarch, Buckingham Palace had clarified that the couple are deliberating on "whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends." However, just a day after the announcement, the Church of England restricted the number of people at a wedding to a legal minimum of five and advised couples to "stream" their ceremony to absent friends and family.

With the restriction, a wedding can only have the bride and groom, the priest, and two witnesses, which meant the couple could only invite two guests at their nuptials.

Scobie further said about the confusion surrounding the couple's wedding plans: "I think that really is a reflection of a dilemma that a lot of people must be in this year. It obviously sounds very small, but these are milestones n someone's life and you spent a long time planning for it. It's always a difficult decision to call something like that off but it is clearly the right one."