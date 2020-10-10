Princess Beatrice looked stunning in a LBD for her latest outing with friends on Thursday night. The royal and her friends dined in Mayfair, heading to The Connaught Hotel in central London for the glam evening. The newlywed was seen leaving the upmarket venue.

The royal's Maje's 'Ripicow' chic velvet frock features a mock high neck, long sleeves with sweet floral patterning, Hello! magazine reports. Princess Beatrice's exact dress is sold out.

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter paired her dress with a matching black silk facemask. The 32-year-old had a jacket over her arm to save her from the chill. To add a pop of colour to her full black look, Beatrice carried a blue leather bag.

Her makeup look for the night was natural and she wore her glossy tresses loose over her shoulders. Beatrice highlighted her long legs in a pair of suede heeled boots and wore matching tights.

Last week sources said that the "doting stepmother" Beatrice has put up "loads of pictures" of husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son in their home so he "feels like he has two families." Beatrice became the first stepmother among the young generation of royals after marrying Edoardo, 36, in July.

The property tycoon shares three-year-old son Christopher also called 'Wolfie' with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang.

Meanwhile,on Wednesday, her younger sister Princess Eugenie was seen leaving The Connaught in a chic navy jacket from Zara. The 30-year-old paired the piece with a pretty tiger patterned dress by Sandro. Eugenie opted for black leather trainers.

The princess accessorised with a quirky, eye print leather bag by artist INÉS FIGAREDO. She was pictured pulling her phone out from the sling bag.

Eugenie also wore her auburn hair loose and covered up her face with a stylish printed mosaic mask by Rashid Johnson.

Moments later, Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank was also seen leaving the upmarket hotel. He looked dashing in a trendy wax jacket in khaki along with black jeans and a pair of brown brogues.