Princess Beatrice's new arm candy is attracting a lot of attention. The new bag in question is a tweed Chanel crossbody with a matching round purse. But, the bag has already been sold out on the French fashion house's website.

The princess and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 36, were pictured enjoying a cosy date night in London on Thursday. The couple was seen strolling arm-in-arm in Mayfair, after reportedly enjoying a night out at Loulou's members club.

Princess Beatrice opted for a chic in all-black mini dress, matching jacket, paired with tights and ankle-high boots. She accessorised with a tweed Chanel bag, Hello! magazine reports. Though it is not available to buy in the Chanel website, you can get it here.

Her husband wore a casual navy suit and trainers. The pair was pictured later hailing a black cab and donning face masks.

Loulou's owned by Robin Birley, the son of Annabel's proprietor Mark Birley, is one of the royals' favourite London haunts. In fact Prince William, Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie have all been spotted leaving the club on Hertford Street in the past.

Beatrice was spotted shopping grocery with her stepson Christopher or Wolfie in London last week, as her husband waited in the car. Meanwhile, Edoardo also enjoyed lunch with his pregnant sister-in-law Eugenie at Harry's Bar in Mayfair on Tuesday. Beatrice is doting stepmom and has filled her home with pictures of Wolfie to make him feel comfortable in his other home, reports Daily Mail.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are set to become aunt and uncle when Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child is born in early 2021. The British royal's younger sister announced her pregnancy news in a sweet Instagram post on Sept. 25.

Beatrice wore the queen's vintage Norman Hartnell dress for her big day and was loaned Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara. Wolfie played a starring role as his father's best man and pageboy at the royal wedding. The seven-year-old is his son from a previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.