Royal fans were treated to another unseen photo from Princess Beatrice's royal wedding in July. Her mother Sarah Ferguson has been sending out thank you cards to royal fans for wishing her daughter for her wedding.

Sarah Ferguson has been sharing never-seen-before images with royal fans in the form of thank you cards. Her latest card just be the most romantic one yet.

The beautiful black and white photo shows Princess Beatrice gazing lovingly into her new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's eyes as they affectionately touch their noses together during a sweet embrace.

The picture was taken after their wedding ceremony at Windsor on July 17. The picture was shared by blogger Couture and Royals. The blogger received it from a fellow blogger H.R.H. Royal Replies.

The latest previously unseen photo from Beatrice's royal wedding comes after another recipient shared her own letter from the Duchess of York.

The picture was shared by Royal Responses and shows Beatrice looking away from the camera. The princess looks stunning in her vintage Norman Hartnell gown that she borrowed from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The groom looked dashing in his Huntsman morning suit, complete with a champagne-hued waistcoat and a silver tie.

Sarah enclosed a touching message to the royal fan, writing: "Thank you so much for your amazingly caring and supportive messages for Beatrice and Edo's future happiness.

"It was a glorious day; the sun smiled down on them. We were all delighted to be able to come together and celebrate their love for one another. Beatrice looked stunning and Edo handsome – their love shone through.

"We are so happy to welcome Edo into our family and thank him for his love and devotion to Beatrice. Thank you for many years of kindness and loyalty."

Beatrice and Edoardo also sent out personalised and handwritten thank you cards to royal fans where they thanked frontline workers for the work they have been doing during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple even called their wedding ceremony "magical".

Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot in a secret and intimate wedding at Windsor on July 17 with the queen, Prince Philip, her parents and sister Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank in attendance.