Paul Burrell says he is fed up with Prince Harry talking about the trauma of losing his mother, Princess Diana, at a young age. The former royal aide, who worked as the late princess' butler, said it is time to move on.

The former royal butler took a swipe at the Duke of Sussex for "going on about" Princess Diana's death. The duke opened up again about the toll her death had on his mental health during an interview for his Netflix docuseries "Heart of Invictus."

In episode 2 of the series he said, "Losing my mum at such a young age, the trauma that I had, I was never really aware of. It was never discussed, I didn't really talk about it, and I've suppressed it like most youngsters would have done."

He continued, "But then when it all came fizzing out, I was bouncing off the walls. I was like, 'What is going on here?' I was feeling everything rather than being numb."

Burrell seems to have had enough of Prince Harry discussing Princess Diana's death, saying "Here we go again" during an interview with Dan Wootton on GB News. He also questioned the timing of the release of "Heart of Invictus" on Aug. 30, which is a day before the 26th death anniversary of the late former Princess of Wales.

He admitted, "Of course, I have sympathy with him because I was there when his heart broke. I know the whole story." He remembered the then 12-year-old Prince Harry soaking his shirt with his tears.

But he pointed out that "these private feelings should be dealt with behind closed doors." He added that the Duke of Sussex "left himself wide open to attack" by "parading them in public."

"It can't be good for his mental health. His brother [William] isn't doing the same that he is. He's thinking about his mother silently and privately at Balmoral with his father," Burrell continued.

Looking exasperated he admitted, "I just can't help but feel here we go again down the same old track. We're going down this track of 'Oh, look at me because I lost my mother. Lots of people lost their mother. Lots of people have lost their mother and their parents in road traffic accidents. Harry isn't alone in that."

Burrell pointed out that it is time for Prince Harry to stop talking about his life or about Princess Diana's death especially since he has opened up further about it in his memoir "Spare." He suggested that the British public are getting "fed up" with him complaining now that he has a wonderful life in California with Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.