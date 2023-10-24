Princess Eugenie got candid about the challenges she constantly faces when she uses social media in a recent podcast appearance. She said she finds it stressful especially being a public figure.

The 33-year-old shared during an interview on Kate Thornton's "White Wine Question Time" podcast that she does her own Instagram and finds "it the most stressful thing in the world". She admitted: "Oh my God, I get so nervous. Before I post I have to text about 5 people asking if it's okay, have I got a spelling mistake, am I gonna get in trouble?"

The princess revealed that she was initially "very nervous" when she started her own Instagram page in 2018 because of what people might think of her. But she later realised that she just has to be authentic saying that there has been "so much misinformation" and so she just wants people to know her.

Princess Eugenie also talked about unexpected comments she gets from those who see her in person. She described how the public might see a "terrifyingly ugly photo of us coming out of a bar" or "action shots" that she said are "not the nicest photos".

"I have people come up to me sometimes and say, 'Oh you're much better looking in real life,' and you're like, 'Agh. Is that a compliment?' I dunno", she revealed adding: "So I do get nervous, but I wanted people to see the real me and to know that I have a sense of humour."

Speaking of having control over her social media posts, Princess Eugenie admitted that she is "constantly finding a balance" when it comes to the content she shares. The royal, who is 11th in line to the British throne, often posts about her charity work, home life, and her family. She has allowed the public glimpses into her private life with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their two children, two-year-old August Philip Hawke and four-month-old Ernest George Ronnie.

She uses Instagram to document memorable moments in her life including her wedding and the birth of her sons and their milestones. She also includes photos taken from important royal engagements.

Princess Eugenie's recent post is about the release of season 2 of her "Floodlight" podcast which she co-hosts with her close friend Julia de Boinville. The show highlights the fight against modern slavery through meaningful discussions with activists, lawmakers and survivors. Suffice to say, as she said, the content in her Instagram is "really thought out".