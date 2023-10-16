Princess Eugenie marked her fifth wedding anniversary to Jack Brooksbank with a video showing previously unseen clips from their October 12 nuptials. The video also gave a glimpse at their lives now as parents to two boys.

The 33-year-old royal shared the montage on her Instagram on Thursday along with the caption: "5 years ago today." The clip opens with a countdown before showing never-before-seen clips from the ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, from her getting ready to walk down the aisle to taking pictures inside the royal residence.

There are also clips of Brooksbank getting ready for the wedding and the couple beaming at each other from the altar up until the end of the ceremony. The video ended with a special surprise: a never-before-seen family photo of Princess Eugenie with Brooksbank and their two children. They are parents to two-year-old August Philip Hawke and four-month-old Ernest George Ronnie.

The family photo is a candid shot taken on a beach, showing Brooksbank partly kneeling on the sand with August in front of him holding up his fists. Beside him is Princess Eugenie cradling their youngest child who is bundled up in a pink blanket and a hat.

The picture was likely taken in Portugal where the couple have a home in the beach town of Melides. They moved there because of Brooksbank's work in the Marketing and Sales Department of Costa Terra Golf & Ocean Club, a luxury resort located in the region.

Ernest was born on May 30, 2023 but the princess waited until June 5 to announce his birth to the public. In a post on Instagram, she shared details about his arrival at 8: 49 at a weight of 7.1 pounds. She also explained that they named him after "his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George" and her grandpa Ronald.

She included a couple of photos, with the first showing the newborn snuggled up in a blue knit hat. The second shows August touching his brother's head. Princess Eugenie wrote: "Augie is loving being a big brother already."

Sarah Ferguson previously shared on her "Tea Talks With The Duchess and Sarah" podcast that she was "touched" when Princess Eugenie named their newborn after her own father.

She said: "When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they put my dad in there. It was very kind, I thought. Made me cry, of course." Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank's son Ernest is 13th in line to the British throne immediately following his big brother August.