Sarah Ferguson talked about the arrival of her daughter Princess Eugenie's second child and how the baby's name made her tear up in a recent episode of her podcast.

Fergie, as the royal is best known, gushed over her new grandson during a chat with close friend Sarah Thomson on the second episode of their podcast "Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah" titled "New arrivals, lost watches and the importance of showing up."

The Duchess of York is already a grandmother to Princess Eugenie's firstborn son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank with husband Jack Brooksbank, and to Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi with husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi.

"He is a very, very seriously beautiful little boy. Now, of course, everyone says that, but, of course, he is," the 63-year-old said when Thomson shared her well-wishes.

Fergie also revealed her nickname as a grandmother adding, "Doting Granny, doting GG. And beautiful grandparents. GG, I'm GG."

Princess Eugenie 33, welcomed her second son with Brooksbank on May 30 and revealed his name is Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. The baby's name has a sentimental meaning as she shared on Instagram that they named him "after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George" and her Grandpa Ronald.

Talking about her new grandson, the Duchess of York said, "He's done very, very well. He's called Ernest George Ronnie. He's Ernest because George III's middle name was Ernest and also because it's a fabulous name." Thomson giggled when Fergie added, "It'll be good in Spain when we come to a villa. Ernesto."

Fergie further discussed Ernest's name saying that the name George is from Brooksbank's father, while Ronald or Ronnie is after her own father. She admitted that she was "really touched" when Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank named their second child after their departed loved ones.

The duchess' father Ronald Ferguson was a longtime polo manager of Prince Philip and King Charles III according to People. He died in 2003. Meanwhile, Brooksbank's father George died in November 2021.

"When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they put my dad in there. It was very kind, I thought. Made me cry, of course."

Fergie called the birth of Ernest "good news" and shared that Princess Eugenie gave her the green light to talk about her son on their podcast. "She said I was allowed to say. Oh, I have to be very careful. I get so proud, I can't just whiz out photographs willy-nilly. Granny rules, my goodness!"

Ernest is 13th in line to the British throne, taking over Prince Edward, who is now 14th in line. He is the first great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II to be born after her death on Sept. 9, 2022.

A day after Buckingham Palace and Princess Eugenie announced his birth to the public, the Duchess of York took to social media to share her happiness. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Amazing.. the importance of Ernest. Thank you soooo much... clever Eugenie and Jack and August Brooksbank..." She included a praying hands emoji and a solo shot of Ernest shared by Princess Eugenie to announce his birth.

Princess Eugenie shared an Instagram photo of Ernest sleeping in his crib with a blue knitted beanie on to announce his birth. She also posted a snap of August gazing lovingly at his baby brother asleep as he touched his head. She wrote that the two-year-old is "loving being a big brother already."

Ferguson previously shared that she is one proud mother to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and that she has "very good grandchildren" who follow her "around like Peter Pan." She said she is "Super Gran Pan" and that whenever her grandchildren see her "they laugh" because they think she is "very funny."