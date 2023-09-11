Princess Eugenie paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death on Friday, Sept. 8. She shared a previously unseen photo of them together on social media.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to share the snap which showed her dressed down in a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers. Her Majesty is in a tartan skirt, which suggests the photo was taken during a visit to Scotland.

Every summer, Queen Elizabeth II retreated to her Scottish estate in Balmoral for her annual break from royal duties. The rest of the royal family members would follow for the summer holidays.

"Thinking of you today. Missing you so much but remembering what a life of service, love and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much", Princess Eugenie captioned the photo and added a couple of heart emojis.

Her Majesty died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, 2022. Two days before her state funeral on Sept. 19, the princess and her older sister, Princess Beatrice, shared a moving tribute to their grandmother in which they referred to her as "Our beloved Grannie".

They wrote on Instagram: "We've not been able to put much into words since you left us all. There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie."

They added: "You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever."

The sisters closed their tribute: "We're so happy you're back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we're so very proud of you."

Aside from Princess Eugenie, her mother Sarah Ferguson also shared a series of tributes to Queen Elizabeth II. She posted a throwback photo of Her Majesty on Instagram along with a heartfelt message in which she called the monarch a "a wonderful friend, a mentor" her second mother and grandmother to her daughters. She wrote: "You will always be loved and missed by our family and our nation."

The Duchess of York also posted a photo of her cuddling Sandy and Muick, the Queen's corgis. She wrote alongside the picture: "As we mourn a year on, we also celebrate the wonderful times we shared with Her Late Majesty the Queen. She entrusted me with the care of her corgis Sandy and Muick and I am delighted to say they are thriving."

The third tribute is a quote from Queen Elizabeth II which reads: "Whatever life throws at us, our individual responses will be all the stronger for working together and sharing the load."

Other royal family members took to their respective social media pages to remember the monarch on the first anniversary of her death. Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote "we all miss you. W & C" alongside four images of the late Queen.

One photo shows the monarch surrounded by some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The fourth picture was taken during the Trooping the Colour parade during her Platinum Jubilee celebration in June last year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also held a "moment of reflection" at St Davids Cathedral during their visit to Wales on Sept. 8.

King Charles III also paid tribute to his mother with a recorded message in which he recalled her "long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us".

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was photographed visiting Queen Elizabeth II's burial site at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Friday. He was in London since Thursday to attend the WellChild Awards and from the U.K. he flew to Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games.