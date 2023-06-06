Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are now proud parents of two sons following the birth of their second child in May.

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby boy. She wrote, "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1 lbs."

The 33-year-old said they named their new bundle of joy "after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George" and her Grandpa Ronald. She added that her firstborn son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank is "loving being a big brother already."

Along with the announcement are a couple of photos, one showing a close-up snap of the sleeping baby wearing a blue-and-white knitted hat. The other picture shows August gazing lovingly at his baby brother while he touches his head. Princess Eugenie and her husband welcomed their first son, who is now two years old, in February 2021. They also named him after her grandfather, the late Prince Philip.

Members of the royal family have yet to congratulate Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank, 37, on the arrival of their second child. But the public was quick to congratulate the couple with one commenting on the post, "Congratulations Eugenie. Your heavenly grandma Lilibet and grandpa Philip would have been so proud and thrilled after hearing the news of the arrival of another great-grandchild."

Another wrote, "Huge congratulations - gorgeous boy, beautiful name! Being a mum of two boys is very special indeed. Enjoy the precious love bubble."

The arrival of baby Ernest comes after Sarah Ferguson let slip that the couple's second child will arrive "by the end of May." At the time, she admitted that they did not know the baby's gender yet.

She said during an interview with iHOLA TV in the middle of May, "We don't know what it is yet. But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it's any minute now." Aside from Princess Eugenie's two children, the 63-year-old is also a grandmother to Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice's daughter with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The Duchess of York said she considers herself as "one of the best grannies ever" because she thinks "like a three-year-old."

Four days before their baby's arrival, Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank were spotted shopping in West London. The couple appeared laid back as they held hands while walking the street. At one point, they were seen with their arms around each other's waist as they entered a trendy shop.

They also attended King Charles III's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6 along with other members of the royal family. The couple announced they were expecting their second child in January this year with a photo taken by Brooksbank that showed August kissing his mother's pregnant belly and his arms around her legs.

She wrote, "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer" to which Ferguson commented "Granny heaven" and Princess Beatrice's husband reacted with a couple of heart emojis.

Buckingham Palace also announced the second pregnancy in a statement saying, "Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer. The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

In terms of the British Royal Family's line of succession, Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank's second son Ernest becomes the 13th in line to the throne. He replaces Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, who moves down to 14th place.