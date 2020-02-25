Princess Eugenie reunited with her old friends last weekend as she attended the wedding of her former classmate Molly Whitehall.

Molly Whitehall, the younger sister of British comedian Jack Whitehall, was Princess Eugenie's classmate at the Marlborough College in Wiltshire, a school that has become a hotspot for celebrities and royals over the years. Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and the wife of Eugenie's cousin Prince William, was also a student at the prestigious boarding school. The old friends from the school who call themselves "Marlburians," had previously gathered for Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank, reports Hello.

Molly opted for a white silk floor-length gown for her wedding day, and paired it with a delicate tiara featuring golden stars and a light pendant. The 30-year-old who tied the knot with Toby Wilkinson styled her brunette locks in a half-updo and kept her makeup light.

Eugenie, meanwhile, looked stunning in a chic black dress with her hair pulled back in an elegant upstyle. She was photographed at the bridal table sitting beside Jack Whitehall, who presented the BRIT Awards just days before, and two guests away from the bride. Molly and her now-husband Toby had also been in attendance at Eugenie's wedding to Brooksbank in October 2018.

Michael Whitehall, who stars with his son Jack in the Netflix series "Travels With My Father," took to social media to share photographs from his daughter's wedding day. Michael, Jack, and Molly, have also been exchanging adorable comments on each other's Instagram posts from the day.

Princess Eugenie has herself been preparing for the upcoming wedding in the British royal family, in which she will most likely be the bridesmaid. Her elder sister Princess Beatrice will be tying the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at St James's Palace on Friday, May 29, which will be followed by a private reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in the garden of Buckingham Palace.

The sister duo recently gathered with their family at the Duke of York's Windsor residence, the Royal Lodge, to celebrate the 60th birthday of their father, Prince Andrew.