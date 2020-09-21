Princess Eugenie of York can look regal even in a casual dress as she proved with her latest outing.

Princess Eugenie donned a black floral dress, which featured a ruffled neckline and a belted waist, as she went for a shopping trip in Notting Hill. The British royal looked fresh and happy as she wandered around the West London streets with a friend and indulged in some retail therapy.

Eugenie has worn the Claudie Pierlot frock on several occasions in the past as well, most notably on the night before her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018.

She also wore it in a photo she shared to mark Mother's Day in March this year as well as during an appearance at Carnaby street for an environmental cause.

For the latest appearance, the 30-year-old teamed the summery outfit with white trainers by Stan Smith and round sunglasses. She wore precautionary face masks as well but matched them with her outfit by choosing a patterned and colourful one.

Eugenie wore a natural make-up look and styled her auburn hair in loose waves. The royal kept accessories to a minimum with a pair of subtle drop earrings and a stack of light bracelets, and of course, her 1.5-carat pear-shaped diamond wedding ring. She also carried a black leather handbag by Louis Vuitton.

In one of the photos obtained by Daily Mail, she was seen with her earphones plugged in and her red phone in her hand while her face was mostly hidden in face mask and sunglasses.

The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II appeared relaxed during the trip to the shopping spot which is located close to her residence Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, where she lives with her husband Jack Brooksbank. The royal couple returned to London only a few weeks ago, after spending coronavirus lockdown with Eugenie's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at their residence the 'Royal Lodge' in Windsor.

The duo had also made a brief trip to Scotland, to spend the annual summer holiday with the queen, Prince Philip, and the rest of the royal family at Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire.