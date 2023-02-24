Prin

Princess Eugenie attended the "Frieze LA VIP Preview" on Feb. 16 which was held at Santa Monica Airport, just a two-hour drive away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion.

The 32-year-old was photographed at the art show wearing a beige coat over a black turtleneck top and looking down at her phone in her hand. The Frieze is reportedly an annual show that highlights the best in modern art from around the world. The princess is probably familiar with the cultural event as she has worked at the esteemed London art gallery Hauser & Wirth for years.

Princess Eugenie at Frieze LA VIP preview held at Santa Monica Airport on February 16, 2023 in Santa Monica, California pic.twitter.com/ZZfhZyN1B7 — Queen Maxima and Royal Ladies (@vaninaswchindt) February 17, 2023

It is unclear who accompanied Princess Eugenie to the event and how long she stayed in California. According to reports, she and her husband Jack Brooksbank are on a holiday in the U.S.A. It is also not known if she visited her cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California.

This would not be the first time that she was spotted in California. Back in 2021, she was photographed in the stands watching the Super Bowl with the Duke of Sussex. Princess Eugenie shares a close bond with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. She even made cameo appearances on the Sussexes' "Harry & Meghan" Netflix series. She was seen playing with their son Archie by the beach, biking with her cousin, and riding the car with him.

She reportedly also lived in New York between 2013 and 2015 while working for an art business. Her appearance at the art show in L.A. prompted royal expert Nick Ede to address claims about her move across the pond, calling it "good for the royal family" and good for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He said according to OK!, "Jack does really well in business, and he's a great guy. I think having them over there is going to be fantastic. Prince Harry is great friends with them, and Meghan is as well."

He added, "I think sightings of Eugenie (in LA and Hollywood) will be great. She is great friends as well with the Branson family, Holly and the father, and the whole family." But claims about the relocation remain unconfirmed and Princess Eugenie is not likely to move homes at the moment given that she is pregnant with her second child.