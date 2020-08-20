Princess Eugenie of York has become the latest member of the British royal family to arrive at the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, to join Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip for a socially-distanced summer holiday.

Princess Eugenie, along with her husband Jack Brooksbank, arrived at Queen Elizabeth II's Scottish residence in a SUV, as seen in pictures shared on Twitter on Wednesday, reports Hello! magazine. In the pictures, Eugenie was seen carrying a large orange box that appeared to be from Hermes and might have been a gift for her grandmother.

While the 30-year-old was dressed casually in black leggings and a green wax jacket, her husband wore a blue sweater and dark trousers. The pair looked casual and relaxed ahead of the summer holiday which goes on till September.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are not the first ones to join the monarch couple at the 50,000-acre estate in Aberdeenshire. Prince Charles had arrived at the estate even before his parents with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. The couple has been staying at their Birkhall residence on the estate.

A few days later, the duo was joined by the British monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh, who are reportedly social distancing from their family members as they fall in a high-risk group for novel coronavirus at the age of 94 and 99, respectively.

The latest family members to join them for the socially-distanced holiday were the queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, his wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 16 and James, Viscount Severn, 12. The family reportedly joined the queen last week. Louise and James were even spotted enjoying a walk with their grandmother on the grounds of the castle.

The other members of the family are also expected to arrive at the castle in the coming days. Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, might join the holiday later this month with their three young children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.