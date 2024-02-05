Charlotte Casiraghi, the granddaughter of Monaco's Princess Grace, has reportedly split from her husband, film producer Dimitri Rassam after four years of marriage.

The 37-year-old Casiraghi, and the 42-year-old Rassam got married in 2019 and share five-year-old son, Balthazar. She is also a mother to 10-year-old son Raphael from her previous relationship with comedian Gad Elmaleh.

According to the French publication Voici News, the "couple had been going through a crisis for some time" because of the demanding nature of his work. She has allegedly complained about him rarely spending time with his family because of his work.

The publication cited an unnamed source who claimed that Casiraghi, who is 11th in line to the Monaco throne, has complained about him "not being present enough".

"Dimitri, who has become one of the biggest French producers, spends his time working. They had no family life, it was heavy for her," the insider said. He is known for his work on "The Little Prince" and the two "The Three Musketeers" movies produced by French production company Pathé.

The source added that the couple usually overcomes difficulties. But not "until one particular argument" that "shattered everything". The magazine claimed that it was Casiraghi who called it quits on her marriage to Rassam in December last year.

Another insider told People that the couple also disagreed on where they should stay, with Casiraghi preferring Monaco because that is where her children go to school. But Rassam's work requires him to be in Los Angeles, Paris, and other locations. However, the couple and their representative have yet to confirm the breakup rumours.

She and Rassam were last spotted out and about together with their children earlier in the fall. They were pictured with Raphael and Balthazar last year on September 9, as they joined the traditional Monaco picnic. They were also together at the AMADE Anniversary Dinner at Monte Carlo Opera Garnier in October. She also brought her sons to Monaco's National Day on Nov. 19 without her husband by her side.

This was another year of high attendance at Monaco National Day Celebrations.



The only notable absence was Charlotte Casiraghi's husband, Dimitri Rassam.https://t.co/fWTTMyKkMl — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) November 19, 2023

Charlotte Casiraghi-Rassam poses with sons Raphael Elmaleh (R) and Balthazar Casiraghi- Rassam (L) as they attend the traditional Monaco picnic on September 09, 2023 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by PLS Pool/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/3MZgpusnmk — Louise G. (@LouiseGhislaine) September 9, 2023

Casiraghi is the second child of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and her second husband Stefano Casiraghi, an Italian industrialist who died from a boating accident in 1990. Meanwhile, Rassam is the son of French James Bond actress and model Carole Bouquet and Lebanese-French film producer Jean-Pierre Rassam. He was previously married to Victoria's Secret Russian model Masha Novoselova from 2010 to 2016, with whom he shares 12-year-old daughter Darya.

Casiraghi and Rassam dated for two years and welcomed their son Balthazar in 2018. They had their civil wedding in the Palace Throne Room in Monaco on June 1, 2019. They followed it up with a religious service and private reception in Provence, France on June 29.