Princess Sofia is back in Sweden after enjoying an "amazing" trip to Cape Town in South Africa, where she was visiting a charity she co-founded which supports vulnerable children.

Princess Sofia shared a series of photographs from the trip on her and husband Prince Carl Philips' Instagram page Prinsparet, along with the caption: "Ending a productive and amazing time with my colleagues at @projplayground in South Africa."

She had co-founded the charity "Project Playground" with her friend Frida Vesterberg in 2010 when she was a professional model and went by the name Sofia Hellqvist. As it was before her wedding to the Swedish prince in 2015, the yearly visit to the charity is in her personal capacity.

The non-profit organisation supports young people in need at different stages of their lives in the country. Sofia who has studied global ethics at university, children's rights, in particular, founded the organisation along with fellow model Vesterberg in an attempt to make a "real difference, and that takes into account all aspects of a child's life, not just early childhood or adolescence."

The mother-of-two stepped back as director of the charity after becoming a member of the Swedish royal family but continues to be the honorary chair of the organisation. The charity has now expanded its expertise and works in various areas of Sweden since the refugee crisis in 2015, as it saw strong similarities between refugee children and its target groups in South Africa, reports Mail Online.

During the trip to the charity, she met her colleagues as well as the beneficiary children. She also met Western Cape's Premier Alan Winde to discuss the work being done by the charity.

Winde later took to Twitter to appreciate the Swedish princess and Vesterberg and wrote: "I look forward to further engagements around the expansion of Project Playground as it plays a fundamental role in keeping our children safe and also provides meaningful social and personal development to shape responsible adults who will contribute to the well-being of society."

The leader said that further collaboration between Sweden and the Western Cape Government was also discussed at the meeting, while the specific topic was around "Project Playground."

Sofia is now back at home after enjoying a short break with her husband and two sons- Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel. The royal couple will resume their royal engagements with a board meeting of their foundation on Tuesday.