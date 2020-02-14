It really looks like Microsoft was serious when Xbox boss Phil Spencer stated in an interview that it no longer sees Nintendo and Sony as its biggest rivals. This console generation saw the Xbox One lose out to the Switch and PlayStation 4. With the Xbox Series X on the way, gaming industry analysts speculated that it will directly compete against PlayStation 5. However, Project xCloud seems to be the company's focus right now. The service has been in beta since last year and just recently added support for iOS devices.

The game-streaming platform was originally scheduled for select territories only. Microsoft explained that it needed the internet infrastructure that can accommodate the connectivity demands of the service. Nevertheless, unlike the Google Stadia, Project xCloud is designed in a way that it will run on mobile networks as well. As of this writing, the developers reportedly enabled access to Apple's mobile OS.

This might be great news for consumers who prefer to stick with iPhones and iPads, but VentureBeat notes that the Project xCloud team reported some problems. The service itself is not the issue as indicated by Xbox Live executive Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb. App Store policies are allegedly the culprit behind the limited features currently available for users. Therefore, those comparing it with the Android version will likely find it lacking in a sense.

"We've been testing an iOS client internally, and today, we're taking the next step by making the Project xCloud preview available for iOS users through the TestFlight program," wrote Nelson in a blog post. "To comply with App Store policies, the preview experience on iOS may look and feel different for those who have been testing on Android," he added.

Gamers that are testing Project xCloud right now on iOS devices will only have access to one game – "Halo: The Master Chief Collection." Xbox game system owners are likewise unable to access the Xbox Console Streaming functionality. Microsoft is not the only company to have problems with cloud-gaming limitations with Apple's mobile operating system. Google, Valve, and Nvidia are supposedly in a similar situation as well. Those interested to test it out can sign up on the official website and register their devices.