British acting legend Prunella Scales, best known for her unforgettable role as Sybil Fawlty in the timeless sitcom Fawlty Towers, passed away peacefully at her London home yesterday. She was 93.

Her sons, Samuel and Joseph, confirmed the news, revealing a poignant detail that their 'darling mother' was watching an episode of her most famous show the day before she died. Scales had bravely lived with vascular dementia since her diagnosis in 2013, which ultimately led to her retirement from a remarkable 70-year acting career.

The specific cause of death was not publicly disclosed by her family, but given her long battle with vascular dementia, it is understood that her passing was a peaceful culmination of her condition.

Scales' passing comes less than a year after her husband, fellow esteemed actor Timothy West, died in November. She leaves behind her two sons, one stepdaughter, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Her family expressed immense gratitude for the exceptional care she received, ensuring her final days were comfortable, contented, and surrounded by love.

Prunella Scales' Legacy Beyond Basil!

While Prunella Scales will forever be synonymous with Sybil Fawlty, her career encompassed a vast array of memorable performances. She earned a BAFTA nomination for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in Alan Bennett's 1991 televised play, A Question of Attribution, showcasing her incredible dramatic range. However, it was her iconic character in Fawlty Towers that truly cemented her place in British hearts.

The classic comedy, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, saw Scales as the aspirational and stylish Sybil. With her signature permed hair and sharp skirt suits, Sybil ruled the roost over her perpetually bumbling and hapless husband Basil, as they struggled to manage a Torquay hotel.

Sybil often arrived to clear up Basil's messes or, sometimes, to inadvertently benefit from his misfortunes. Basil, famously terrified of her, would often resort to calling her nicknames like 'the dragon' or 'my little piranha fish' only behind her back.

Scales once reflected that she felt 'very grateful for Sybil,' acknowledging that while Fawlty Towers was challenging to make, it was incredibly stimulating. Despite this, she humorously admitted in a recent interview that she 'loved it when people didn't' ask her about the show, finding the topic 'boring.'

Prunella Scales' Later Life Adventures and Dementia Awareness

Later in her life, Prunella Scales captivated a new generation of viewers alongside her late husband, Timothy West, in Channel 4's Great Canal Journeys. This unlikely hit saw the couple travelling Britain's picturesque waterways and beyond, making canals unexpectedly captivating for 10 series.

West had humbly admitted during a 2023 BBC interview that they never expected it to be such an exciting show for audiences, but acknowledged, 'We were good at it.' Their enduring partnership on screen beautifully showcased their love story, which West noted would not be broken by his wife's dementia.

Corinne Mills, interim chief executive officer for Alzheimer's Society, praised Scales for her significant contribution to raising awareness of dementia. Mills shared deep sadness at the news of a 'true British icon's' passing.

She highlighted Scales as an inspiration, not just for her on-screen achievements but for her openness about living with dementia. This candour shone a crucial light on what is currently the UK's biggest killer.

The Alzheimer's Society conveyed profound gratitude for the awareness Scales helped to foster, extending heartfelt condolences to her loved ones. Her legacy, therefore, extends far beyond the laughter she brought to our screens, impacting important conversations around health and care.