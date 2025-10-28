NASA has confirmed that the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS will make a close pass by the Sun and Venus in late 2025. While the event has sparked excitement among astronomers and the public alike, scientists emphasise that the object poses no threat to Earth and instead offers a rare opportunity to study material originating from beyond our Solar System.

A Rare Visitor

The comet, officially designated, was discovered on 1 July 2025 by the ATLAS survey telescope in Chile. It is only the third known interstellar object to enter our Solar System, following ʻOumuamua (2017) and 2I/Borisov (2019).

Unlike typical Solar System comets, 3I/ATLAS travels on a hyperbolic trajectory, meaning it originated from outside the Sun's gravitational influence. Observations from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope indicate that it contains water-ice, carbon dioxide, and metallic dust a combination that sets it apart from native comets within our system.

According to data from the European Space Agency (ESA), the comet will pass approximately 270 million kilometres (170 million miles) from Earth on 19 December 2025. NASA confirms that this is a safe distance, eliminating any possibility of an impact. Scientists estimate that the comet is travelling at speeds exceeding 70,000 miles per hour, consistent with interstellar origins.

Close Pass by the Sun and Venus

3I/ATLAS will enter solar conjunction on 21 October 2025, briefly disappearing behind the Sun from Earth's perspective. It will reach perihelion, or its closest approach to the Sun, on 29 October, before passing about 97 million kilometres (60 million miles) from Venus on 3 November.

Astronomers note that while this is a close pass on a cosmic scale, it does not represent a true planetary alignment. Instead, scientists are focused on how sunlight and gravitational forces will affect the comet's coma and dust tail. The brief Venus encounter will also allow researchers to observe how interstellar material responds to planetary gravity and solar heating.

'The scientific interest lies in how this comet behaves under extreme solar conditions,' NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office stated. '3I/ATLAS gives us a real-world opportunity to test observation and modelling techniques for fast-moving interstellar objects.'

Scientific Opportunity, Not a Cosmic Threat

Both NASA and ESA have ruled out any potential hazard to Earth. '3I/ATLAS will not come close enough to pose a threat,' NASA confirmed in its latest fact sheet. The comet's trajectory ensures that it will remain far outside the Earth–Moon system, even at its nearest point.

Still, its arrival represents a landmark event for planetary science. Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb has suggested that the object's unusual composition and path could invite further study though most experts agree it is a natural interstellar body, not an artificial one.

Astronomers plan to resume observations once the comet re-emerges from behind the Sun in early December 2025. For researchers, the focus remains on learning rather than alarm analysing 3I/ATLAS's behaviour to better understand how interstellar objects form and evolve.

The comet's journey through the inner Solar System may not signal a 'major cosmic event,' but it marks a historic opportunity to expand humanity's understanding of the universe beyond our own celestial neighbourhood.