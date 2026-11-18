A Spanish teacher has reportedly removed homework deadlines and moved an exam to give students more free time during Grand Theft Auto VI's launch week. The class had to work harder beforehand so the syllabus stayed on track.

The message, written in Spanish, was shared on X on 16 November. Its authenticity has not been independently verified, so the arrangements should be treated as reported rather than confirmed by the school.

A teacher has cancelled homework and delayed exams for his students during GTA 6’s launch week



He says he was their age when GTA 5 came out in 2013 and wanted them to have the same experience pic.twitter.com/lotfSO98MJ — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 16, 2026

The Extra Time Was Planned in Advance

In the email, the teacher said students would have no homework, projects or submission deadlines in his subject during GTA VI's launch week. He also moved an exam scheduled for 23 November to 30 November.

It was not a school-wide break. The message said students had received a heavier workload the previous week to cover material ahead of schedule.

The teacher apologised for demanding more than usual, explaining that the extra work was intended to make the surprise possible. He warned that the class would return to its usual pace after launch week. It was a rearrangement of study time, not the removal of academic responsibilities.

A Teacher Remembers the Wait for GTA V

The professor reportedly explained his decision by looking back to 2013, when Grand Theft Auto V was released. 'When GTA V came out in 2013, I was your age,' he wrote, recalling how keen he had been to get home to play and how much he and his friends talked about the game.

He said he understood what the new release meant to students and wanted them to have their own moment with GTA VI. The comparison gives the message its generational appeal: a teacher who experienced the excitement as a young player now recognises it in the people he teaches.

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled for release on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, according to Rockstar Games. The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida and follows protagonists Jason and Lucia.

The email also included a reminder to 'enjoy responsibly', warning students that some aspects of the game might not be suitable for their age. Rockstar's content descriptors include intense violence, nudity, strong sexual content, and drug and alcohol use.

Social Media Turns a Classroom Gesture Into a Debate

Content creator Ceciarmy shared the teacher's email on X, while ElBuni circulated a translated version. Spanish broadcaster Cadena SER identified the teacher as Juan Miguel López, but the email has not been independently authenticated and the school has not publicly confirmed the arrangement.

Some users praised the teacher's apparent understanding of his students, while others joked that he might be looking forward to playing the game himself. There were also doubts about whether the message was genuine. The reaction shows how a viral post can prompt debate without establishing that a reported decision was formally implemented.

For students, the idea is appealing because it recognises that major cultural events can compete with schoolwork for attention. The reported solution was to plan around that enthusiasm while keeping the course moving. Whether the email reflects an actual classroom arrangement or not, it has tapped into a familiar challenge for educators: acknowledging students' interests without losing sight of their responsibilities.