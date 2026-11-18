Real birdwatchers are considering buying Grand Theft Auto 6, the crime series' latest entry, purely to spot 62 bird species with binoculars instead of weapons across its fictional Florida, after Rockstar demonstrated a wildlife logbook ahead of the 19 November 2026 launch.

The detail emerged during a demonstration for The Guardian, published on 15 November. Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson showed protagonist Jason using binoculars to identify a gull, which was recorded in an in-game logbook, turning a quiet roadside sighting into a collectible discovery without firing a single shot.

That one mechanic has drawn an unlikely crowd towards a series built on carjacking and bank jobs. On Reddit, a birder said they were delighted to hear about 62 species to observe and catalogue. Others shared their excitement, with some saying birdwatching might take priority over the crime once the game finally launches.

A Crime Sandbox With Its Own Field Guide

GTA 6 is set in Leonida, Rockstar's version of Florida, and the studio has packed it with more than 170 animal species. According to details given to Game Informer, that includes over 60 types of birds and more than 30 land mammals, alongside reptiles, fish, and other marine life across the game's diverse habitats.

Nelson has also described a roughly 80-hour playthrough covering the story and some optional activities, while reports put the map at about three times the size of Red Dead Redemption 2**'s**. The wildlife logbook sits inside that scale as an optional distraction, something a player could ignore or spend hours completing.

Birders Make Plans for the Gulls

The response online has been warm rather than ironic. One Reddit commenter wrote 'I have found my people' and wondered whether an achievement rewards finding every bird. Another said they had no intention of buying GTA until they heard about birdwatching, while others planned to put the story missions aside.

The excitement is not confined to people who already play GTA. Several commenters described how Red Dead Redemption 2 introduced them to birdwatching or taught them to recognise birds outside the game.

How 62 Species Stack up Against Real Florida

The number sounds large until you hold it against the real state. According to Audubon, Florida hosts more than 500 bird species, so Rockstar's 62 is a curated slice rather than a full field guide. For a crime game, though, it is a striking commitment to wildlife.

GTA 5, released in 2013, featured birds including pigeons, cormorants, crows, gulls, and hawks. The jump to 62 species gives players far more wildlife to identify, although the previous game did not offer the same birdwatching logbook.

A Peaceful Job Inside a Violent World

None of this is new behaviour for GTA fans. Across past games, players have turned the crime sandbox into a space for taxi driving, paramedic runs, and long aimless drives, carving calm routines out of a world designed for chaos.

Birdwatching is simply the latest and gentlest version of that instinct. When GTA 6 launches on 19 November, some of its first players may skip the robberies. They'll be parked by a beach, binoculars up, waiting for a gull to land.