Vice-President JD Vance recently concluded a diplomatic tour that critics describe as disastrous. Within days, his overseas engagements coincided with historic collapses, unexpected defeats, and profound tragedy.

From the passing of Pope Francis following their Vatican meeting, to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's electoral downfall after Vance's endorsement, the timing is striking. When marathon Iranian negotiations also collapsed, observers questioned his diplomatic effectiveness.

Social Media Dubs Vice President 'Cursed'

Online commentators were quick to point out the striking coincidences between Vice President JD Vance's diplomatic tour and the string of subsequent failures, with many on social media questioning if he is simply 'cursed.'

Critics on X highlighted the grim timeline of his overseas engagements, pointing out that his Vatican visit immediately preceded the passing of Pope Francis, his endorsement of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán coincided with a historic electoral defeat, and his trip to Pakistan ended in the immediate collapse of Iranian peace negotiations.

Some detractors went a step further, arguing that Vance's presence actively harmed these global efforts rather than just being a streak of bad luck. Viral posts claimed that his endorsement in Hungary caused Orbán's support to drop overnight, while framing the spectacular failure of the Iranian nuclear talks as proof that the Trump administration currently lacks credibility and diplomatic clout on the world stage.

>Talks to the pope, the pope dies

>Endorses Orban, Orban is losing the election

>Talks to Iran, negotiations immediately fail



Is this guy just cursed? pic.twitter.com/nNS3owCRxO — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) April 12, 2026

The Vance curse is real: if you have any kind of direct contact with the vicepresident you will suffer horrible consequences or even death https://t.co/GkL8Ry9POV — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) April 12, 2026

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán Concedes Defeat

Just days before the Hungarian elections, Vance visited to praise Orbán's governance as a European model. However, on 12 April, the prime minister conceded defeat after 16 years in power.

The opposition party, Tisza, is projected to secure 135 seats in the parliament. This supermajority will likely end Hungary's adversarial stance within the European Union, clearing the path for a £84 billion ($105 billion) loan to Ukraine.

'The election results are not final yet, but the situation is understandable and clear,' Orbán said. He added, 'The election result is painful for us, but clear.'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen celebrated the shift. She stated, 'Hungary has chosen Europe. Europe has always chosen Hungary. A country reclaims its European path. The Union grows stronger.'

Read more Vance Flies to End Trump's War — Then Trump Posts a Rant Taking All the Credit Vance Flies to End Trump's War — Then Trump Posts a Rant Taking All the Credit

Bozo JD Vance is literally cursed. He went to Hungary and endorsed the corrupt Orban causing him to lose 3% overnight. And then he went to Pakistan to work out a peace deal with Iran, which failed spectacularly. Team Trump has no credibility or clout anywhere in the world. — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) April 12, 2026

Iranian Nuclear Negotiations Fail Spectacularly

The misfortune continued during intense talks regarding the conflict that began on 28 February. Vance left Islamabad on Sunday after 21 hours of discussions with Iranian delegates failed.

Vance blamed the breakdown on Iran refusing to abandon its nuclear weapons programme. 'We need to see an affirmative commitment that [Iran] will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,' he said.

He noted this remained the core goal of the United States. While calling the outcome bad news, Vance insisted it was, 'bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the United States of America.'

Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, claimed the American delegation failed to build confidence. He noted they offered constructive initiatives but were, 'unable to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations.'

Vatican Tensions and the Tragic Passing of Pope Francis

The most shocking event occurred at the Vatican. Just one day after holding an unscheduled audience with Vance, Pope Francis passed away.

Following the tragedy, Vance shared his condolences online. He wrote, 'My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.' Trump subsequently ordered flags flown at half-staff.

Their meeting happened amid ideological friction over immigration. The pontiff previously appeared to rebuke Vance for claiming a hierarchy of love justified mass deportations.

Vance argued on television, '[Y]ou love your family, and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens in your own country, and then after that you can focus and prioritize the rest of the world.' Conversely, the Pope wrote in a February letter that, 'an authentic rule of law is verified precisely in the dignified treatment that all people deserve, especially the poorest and most marginalized.' He added this, 'does not impede the development of a policy that regulates orderly and legal migration.'

Before returning home, Vance also met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Amid these diplomatic failures, some commentators are asking if the vice-president is truly cursed.

Meloni praised their alliance, maintaining her conservative support. She stated, 'We are proud to have this special relation with the U.S. and with this administration.'

Vance returns to Washington facing intense public scrutiny over a trip largely defined by its global unraveling.