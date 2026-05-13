US President Donald Trump snapped at two female reporters during a tense White House press gaggle on Tuesday afternoon, setting off another viral social media storm over his treatment of journalists.

The exchanges happened on the South Lawn as Trump prepared to board Marine One for a diplomatic trip to China. Within minutes, clips of the president calling reporters 'dumb' and 'stupid' were all over the internet, where critics mocked the moment as 'Grandpa Trump rage.'

Trump Calls Reporters 'Dumb' and 'Stupid'

The first clash began when Akayla Gardner questioned Trump about rising costs tied to a new White House ballroom project.

Gardner referenced reports that the renovation budget had nearly doubled from earlier estimates, comparing it to cost overruns Trump has criticised in other government projects.

OMG!!! Trump just EXPLODED at a female reporter for asking him about his sudden request from Congress for DOUBLE the amount for his ballroom.



"I doubled the size of it, you DUMB PERSON. I doubled it. You're not a smart person."



Holy hell. pic.twitter.com/Evvr1aWwZ5 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 12, 2026

Trump immediately pushed back. 'I doubled the size of it, you dumb person,' he replied over the sound of Marine One's rotors. 'Double the size. You are not a smart person.'

The president then insisted the project remained 'on budget, under budget, and ahead of schedule.' Moments later, Trump clashed with another female reporter who asked about inflation and rising energy prices connected to the ongoing Iran conflict and disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz.

As the reporter pressed him on economic concerns, Trump responded, 'If you want them to have a nuclear weapon, then you're a stupid person.'

'And you happen to be,' he added. 'I know you very well.'

Viral Clips Spark 'Grandpa Trump' Memes

The exchanges quickly exploded online, where edited clips, reaction videos, and memes flooded social media platforms throughout the evening.

Critics described the president's tone as hostile and dismissive, with many pointing to his long history of combative interactions with female reporters.

One viral post compared the moment to 'a grandfather yelling at cable news from his recliner,' while another called it 'Grandpa Trump meltdown energy.'

TikTok users looped the phrase 'you dumb person' over dramatic music and reaction edits, while Instagram accounts reposted side-by-side clips of Trump's recent arguments with journalists.

A Pattern of Heated Press Clashes

Tuesday's confrontation follows several similar exchanges between Trump and reporters in recent weeks. Just days earlier, Trump attacked Rachel Scott after she questioned White House spending priorities during a period of rising gas prices and inflation.

Trump called the question 'stupid' and referred to Scott as 'one of the worst reporters.'

Trump allegedly calls Rachel Scott a Prominent Award winning Journalist who is the Senior Political Correspondent for ABC news a "Stupid Bitch". I wonder who had a higher GPA in school. pic.twitter.com/cPc2NWoAGq — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) May 8, 2026

Over the years, Trump has repeatedly drawn criticism for insulting journalists during live press events, particularly women reporters. Past remarks have included phrases such as 'nasty,' 'ugly,' and 'fake news.'

The White House has rejected accusations that the confrontations are sexist or misogynistic.

Press secretary Abigail Jackson said Trump's frustration reflects public distrust in mainstream media and has 'nothing to do with gender.'

Inflation and White House Spending Added Fuel

The exchange also landed during growing public concern over inflation and government spending.

Recent economic reports showed inflation climbing to 3.8 per cent, the highest level in several years, while energy costs surged amid instability tied to Iran and shipping disruptions in the Middle East.

At the same time, Trump's White House renovation projects, including the ballroom expansion and reflecting pool upgrades, have faced criticism over costs and priorities.

Supporters argue the projects are privately funded improvements to the White House complex. Critics say the timing looks tone-deaf as Americans deal with higher living expenses.

With the videos still spreading across social media, Trump's meltdown with the press is likely to follow him well beyond this week's Marine One departure.