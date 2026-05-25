Mindy Kaling has opened up about her significant physical transformation, revealing that her motivation for losing weight has evolved over the years. The multi-hyphenate star explained that whilst her younger self was driven primarily by vanity, her current focus is firmly on long-term health and well-being.

With a family history of diabetes and a deep-seated desire to be active for her children, she chose to change her lifestyle to promote longevity. Speaking about the shift, Kaling shared that she feels positive about prioritising her physical wellness, finding genuine value in protecting her health for the future.

'Do I wake up every day being like, ''I look amazing and I'm so gorgeous''? No, unsurprisingly, but I truly feel so healthy,' Kaling said in a candid interview with Bustle. 'When I was younger, I would want to lose weight because of vanity reasons. Now I want to lose weight or have lost weight because I want to stave off things like diabetes. I had it on both sides of my family, and trying to avoid those kinds of things will, I think, help longevity for me, and that's my goal.'

Public Scrutiny Ensued

However, the actress' slimmer appearance has not escaped intense public scrutiny, with many fans voicing mixed reactions across social media. Some loyal viewers have expressed a sense of loss, feeling deeply attached to the body image Kaling projected during her rise to fame on The Office and The Mindy Project.

For years, she was celebrated as a relatable champion for body diversity in Hollywood. That said, some felt that she left a portion of her audience feeling disconnected by her new look.

In a Redditt post, fans passionately debated about Kaling's dramatic weight loss. Here's what some of them had to say:

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'Was she bragging? Sounded like she was talking about how other people talk about, and react to her losing weight. The fact that she used Ozempic is irrelevant to that,' one Reddit user said.

'We are now in the era where we'll shame people about being honest. In the past, if someone used a pharmaceutical to lose weight/build muscle/get in shape - they'd act like it was just clean living. At least people are being honest now,' a user responded.

'These are usually fun and funny. This one is bull****. Dissing her for calling ozempic her weight loss journey dismisses everything she went through before trying ozempic. Most people who try ozempic have tried many things before that. If ozempic is what did the job, good for her. Nothing is gained by s******* on her for it,' another user expressed.

Kaling Isn't Surprised

Kaling acknowledged this response with an open mind. The 46-year-old noted that she's well aware of how the industry works and that viewers frequently build emotional attachments to how actors looked at specific points in their lives.

At the same time, admittedly though, Kaling isn't happy about it.

'It's sometimes no fun when one of your favorite actors loses weight,' she explained. 'You have an idea of what they were like when you grew attached to them, and it made them endear themselves to you. Of course, it's never a joy to be scrutinized, but also I truly understand it, as someone who consumes pop culture.'

Ultimately, Kaling's journey serves as a powerful reminder of how challenging it can be for women in the spotlight to reclaim autonomy over their own health. The public's reaction underscores a complicated modern dilemma, where a celebrity's personal wellness choices can be misconstrued.

Kaling continues to dominate the television landscape. She is currently dividing her time between two bustling writers' rooms for her hit television series.

Her Netflix comedy, 'Running Point,' starring Kate Hudson, has proved to be a major success and is already charging ahead into preparation for its third season. At the same time, she is actively steering production on the second season of her popular coming-of-age comedy, 'The Sex Lives of College Girls.'