Zara Larsson did not fire back at Chris Brown with a blunt 'Who the f**k are you?' after he name‑checked her in an Instagram rant about his new album, despite a viral post on X claiming otherwise.

The supposed clapback from the Midnight Sun singer was shared widely on Wednesday, 13 May, but the account that posted it has since been confirmed as a parody page rather than a reliable entertainment news outlet.

The news came after Brown, who has long been a lightning rod in pop culture, released his twelfth studio album, Brown, earlier this month and promptly ran into a wall of criticism. Music site Pitchfork published a scathing review on Tuesday, 12 May, handing the record a 1.3 out of 10 and describing it as 'soulless' and, more bluntly, a 'real piece of sh*t.' The low score and colourful language clearly stung. Within hours, Brown was on Instagram Stories, rallying his fans and attacking the reviewers.

“If you not my fan, I don’t want you to listen to my sh*t. Go listen to motherf*cking Zara Larsson or somebody.”



— Chris Brown in new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/6DkelOXYQn — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 13, 2026

'Team Breezy, I know people want me to get on here and, you know, say some sad sht, but fck that. We kickin' they a**, God damn it!' he told followers, insisting he would 'keep my foot on their neck.' He also plugged his upcoming R&B tour with Usher, promising 'more sht to come' without offering specifics. Then, in what looked like a throwaway dig but was anything but random, he told non‑fans: 'If you not my fan, I don't want you to listen to my sht. Go listen to motherfcking Zara Larsson or somebody. Fck them!'

That one line was enough to drag Larsson into the fallout from the Brown review and to give opportunists on social media plenty of material.

A 'Response' Exposed As Fake

The spark for the latest round of drama was a screenshot doing the rounds on X, appearing to show the popular entertainment account Pop Base quoting Zara Larsson's alleged answer to Brown: 'Who the f*ck are you?' With more than 2.2 million views and nearly 125,000 likes, the post quickly hardened into a 'fact' in the eyes of many users.

Zara Larsson responds to Chris Brown after he name drops her in new Instagram rant about his flop album.



“Who the fuck are you?” She stated. pic.twitter.com/JLxSfLkIxb — Pop Base (@PobBase) May 13, 2026

Look more closely, though, and the seams show. The handle on the post is not @PopBase but @PobBase — a near‑identical username that several users initially missed. The account's own bio spells it out, describing itself as a parody page that does not post real news. On the available evidence, there is no record of Larsson publicly commenting on Brown's comments this week. No statement on her verified social channels, no comment to the press, no interview clip.

In other words, the viral 'Zara Larsson vs Chris Brown' moment appears to be entirely fabricated. Unless Larsson or her team confirms otherwise, her supposed response should be treated with considerable scepticism.

Brown, for his part, has not acknowledged the fake quote or clarified why he singled out the Swedish star. But his choice of target is not entirely mysterious.

Old Criticism Resurfaces In Feud

To recall, Zara Larsson has spoken critically about Chris Brown several times over the past decade, not only about his music but also about his conduct. In February this year, she appeared on Cosmopolitan's video series Cheap Shots. Asked to 'name one artist we would never find on a playlist of yours,' she did not hesitate.

Cosmopolitan asks Zara Larsson to name which artist she’ll never put on her music playlists:



“There’s so many artists I have blocked on Spotify, and all of them are like abusers. You certainly wouldn’t find a Chris Brown song. Bye!”pic.twitter.com/FVXsM8X69Z — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 25, 2026

'There's so many artists I have blocked on Spotify. And all of them are like abusers,' she said. 'You certainly wouldn't find a Chris Brown song.'

It was not a one‑off aside. Back in 2016, during a segment of Song Tindern in which she swiped left or right on other artists' tracks, she rejected Kid Ink's 2015 single 'Hotel,' on which Brown was a featured artist. Asked why, she was blunt: 'I don't like him.'

She then drew a more nuanced line between the work and the man. 'I do like his music to be honest. I think he's a really talented person, like he can really dance and sing. But he's not a nice person.' What bothered her, she explained, was his attitude towards women. 'When you're openly hating on women and talking about stuff that's just not, not your business, and you're trash‑talking women, you have a very... point of view that I don't agree with, like, I can't listen to that music.'

Those remarks were already sitting in the public domain when Brown told detractors to go and stream 'mf** Zara Larsson or somebody.' His jab reads less like a random name and more like payback.

In the background of all this sits Brown's long and well‑documented history of allegations and legal trouble. In 2009, he was found guilty of domestic violence against then‑girlfriend Rihanna after a physical assault that left the Umbrella singer bruised and hospitalised. The case reshaped his public image overnight. Since then, he has faced further accusations, including a woman's claim that he raped her on Diddy's yacht in 2020, a claim his attorney denied, and a lawsuit alleging he and his entourage beat four concertgoers backstage in 2024.

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Those cases are at different stages, and some allegations remain contested. But they form the backdrop against which Larsson's comments about 'abusers' and blocked artists make sense, and against which Brown's irritation with being judged on more than his vocal runs is hardly surprising.

What the episode really exposes is how quickly a convincing screenshot can turn into a fully fledged celebrity feud in the public imagination, without the supposed participant saying a word. In this instance, Zara Larsson's strongest contribution to the drama may be the silence that followed.