Calls for the 25th Amendment to be invoked against Donald Trump have intensified following his profane Easter morning social media post threatening Iran, raising fears about presidential instability. The post, shared on Truth Social, included explicit language and warnings about potential military action, prompting concern from lawmakers, former officials, and political commentators.

The 79-year-old president wrote on Easter Sunday, 'Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it. Open the F*****' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell. Just watch. Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.'

Former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan shared the post on X, writing, 'An Easter message from the president which should really force the VP and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.' Democratic Senator Chris Murphy echoed the sentiment, adding, 'If I were in Trump's Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment.'

Understanding the 25th Amendment and Its Historical Use

The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to replace a sitting president if they are unable to discharge their duties. It has been invoked in the past during President Nixon's resignation in 1973 and more recently by President Joe Biden in 2021, when Kamala Harris temporarily assumed the role while Biden underwent a medical procedure.

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Democratic Representatives Yassamin Ansari and Melanie Stansbury also highlighted the amendment's relevance, with Ansari noting, 'The 25th Amendment exists for a reason,' and Stansbury declaring, 'The emperor has no clothes. Time for the 25th Amendment. Congress and the Cabinet must act.'

Former Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on X urging the administration to intervene, stating, 'I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit.' White House correspondent S.V. Dáte commented, '"He has gone insane." That would be 25th Amendment territory.'

Public Opinion and Political Context

Trump's Easter post coincides with growing public scrutiny of his foreign policy statements. According to an Economist-YouGov poll conducted at the end of March among 1,679 US adults, only 14 per cent of Americans support sending troops to Iran, while 62 per cent are opposed, and 24 per cent remain undecided.

GOP officials have expressed concern that Trump's aggressive rhetoric could fracture his base. Intelligence assessments reportedly contradict the president's claims that Iran has been significantly weakened.

Trump had previously joked about the 25th Amendment at a press conference on 26 March, suggesting it could be applied to him in the context of his Iran strategy. He told reporters, 'If I did, I wouldn't be sitting here for long. I'd probably—what is it called, the 25th Amendment? They'd institute the 25th Amendment.'

Reactions From Former Officials and Media Figures

Former GOP congressman Joe Walsh described the Easter post as 'His Easter morning post. And just two days ago, one of his religious advisors compared him to Jesus Christ. He will forever be a stain on this country. 25th Amendment. Now.'

His Easter morning post. And just 2 days ago, one of his "religious advisors" compared him to Jesus Christ. He will forever be a stain on this country. And the world. 25th Amendment. Now. And to everyone else who, unlike Trump, understands & celebrates today - Happy Easter. pic.twitter.com/pilFOntI58 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 5, 2026

Anthony Scaramucci, who served as Trump's White House Communications Director for eleven days, added, 'It was at this point that our Founders thought the best thing to do would be to remove a mad man who has the executive office. It became more formalized with the 25th Amendment, but more people now should be calling for this man's removal.'

It was at this point that our Founders thought the best thing to do would be to remove a mad man who has the executive office. It became more formalized with the 25th amendment, but more people now should be calling for this man's removal. https://t.co/mXrDCqZtlt — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) April 5, 2026

The 25th Amendment has emerged as a trending topic on social media, reflecting rising concern about Trump's behaviour and its potential constitutional implications. Lawmakers, media analysts, and public figures continue to monitor the situation as debate over presidential authority and accountability grows.