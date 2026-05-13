Donald Trump has again discarded any pretence of restrained presidential language, telling Iran to 'open the f***in' strait' in a publicly posted threat and, weeks later, calling the White House a 's**t house' while Melania sat nearby urging him to stay polite.

The first incident took place on Easter Sunday, 5 April 2026, when Trump posted an expletive-filled ultimatum to Iran on his Truth Social platform, threatening to destroy the country's power plants and bridges unless it reopened the Strait of Hormuz. The second came five weeks later on 11 May 2026, when Trump called the White House a 's**t house' during a live speech at a Rose Garden Club dinner honouring law enforcement officials, seconds after acknowledging his wife had asked him not to swear in public.

Taken together, the two moments reflect a president who treats unfiltered language as a deliberate governing posture rather than an occasional lapse.

Trump's Easter Sunday Iran Ultimatum: 'Open the F***in' Strait'

At 08:03 Eastern Time on 5 April 2026, Trump posted a message on Truth Social that caught international attention for its explicit language and the gravity of its threat. 'Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!' he wrote. 'Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.'

BREAKING: President Trump just posted this on Truth Social



"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell" pic.twitter.com/l5IEekiHBm — Lit News Network (@litnewsnet) April 5, 2026

The post was published hours after US forces completed a high-risk rescue mission for a downed colonel in Iran. Three of the rescue aircraft were hit by Iranian fire during the operation, according to a US official cited by NPR who was not authorised to speak publicly.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow channel critical to the global flow of oil and gas, had been blockaded by Iran since the United States and Israel launched military operations against the country on 28 February 2026. Trump had been threatening strikes on power plants and bridges if Tehran refused to reopen the waterway and accept a US-backed settlement.

At a press conference the following day, 6 April, Trump did not soften the message. 'The entire country can be taken out in one night,' he told reporters, adding that 'that night might be tomorrow night.' He called the rescue operation 'risky' and 'hard' but insisted the US military 'leaves no American behind.'

'Normally I Would Have Said It Was a S**t House': The White House Renovation Speech

On 11 May 2026, at a Rose Garden Club dinner during National Police Week, Trump opened his remarks by thanking the law enforcement officials in attendance before pivoting to the condition of the building itself. He said the White House had not been properly maintained before his return.

'I was told by my wife, you have to act presidential, so don't use foul language. I won't, therefore,' he said. Then, immediately, he continued: 'Normally, I would have said it was a s**t house. But I don't wanna say that.' He added that 'the columns were falling down, the plaster was falling off.'

Trump has overseen a series of significant renovations to the presidential residence since returning for his second term. According to Mediaite's reporting, those changes include new gold fixtures throughout the Oval Office, a marble and gold overhaul of the Lincoln Bathroom, and the demolition of the entire East Wing to make way for a privately funded ballroom estimated at £298 million ($400 million) that Trump says will accommodate up to 1,350 guests.

Trump also acknowledged that one change had sparked a domestic dispute. 'I want to welcome you to the Rose Garden. This used to be grass. I took a little heat from my wife,' he told the audience, referring to the decision to pave over the central lawn and replace it with a concrete patio. Many preservation advocates have criticised the move, while Trump has defended it on practical grounds, saying the old garden was 'soaking wet.'

Truth Social as an Unmoderated Channel for Presidential Threats

Both incidents illustrate a communication strategy that has no equivalent in modern presidential history. Trump's Iran post arrived directly on Truth Social with no press office filter, no diplomatic buffer, and no forewarning to allies. CNN published a dedicated analysis on 8 April 2026 examining how news organisations should handle a sitting president's public use of explicit profanity in an official threat, noting that the word appeared online largely as Trump wrote it while television broadcasts handled it inconsistently.

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International reaction to the Iran threat was pointed. Critics, including former Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, said the accompanying language about 'a whole civilisation will die tonight,' posted separately on 7 April, crossed a legal and moral line. Analysts and legal observers raised questions about whether threatening civilian infrastructure in public, in explicit terms, could amount to prohibited conduct under international law. The Trump administration did not address those questions directly.

The White House 's**t house' remark prompted a different kind of response: the crowd laughed. That reaction captures something about how Trump's public persona functions. What would have ended a press secretary's career is, in his hands, treated as candour. His core audience frequently interprets profanity as proof of authenticity rather than a failure of decorum.

For a president who long ago decided that language norms are for others to follow, there is no sign he intends to stop.