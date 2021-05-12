Prince Harry may be miles apart from his royal family in the U.K. but this does not stop him from getting in touch with them through video calls, especially with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who virtually greeted Archie on his birthday.

Archie, born Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, celebrated turning two years old with a video call from his great-grandma. Sources told Mirror that the 95-year-old British monarch logged in just so she could wish the toddler a happy birthday.

The sources told the publication that Archie "speaks with a distinct American accent." He also often chats with the queen over Zoom.

Prior to his birthday, Archie and his mum Meghan Markle also reached out to Queen Elizabeth II upon learning of Prince Philip's death. They called to comfort her from their Montecito mansion in California, while Prince Harry was in the U.K. to attend the funeral.

The Duchess of Sussex, in her Oprah Winfrey interview, shared that she also dialled the queen when she learned that the Duke of Edinburgh was in the hospital. She even said that the British monarch has always been kind and good to her while she was in the U.K.

Prince Harry, likewise, told Winfrey that he has a "deep respect" for his grandmother. He shared that they have a "really good relationship" contrary to what the tabloids are saying. He even admitted that he often video chats with the queen over Zoom.

In his Carpool Karaoke interview with James Corden, the Duke of Sussex shared that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip would both see Archie during these calls. They would see him running around in the background.

Prince Harry's revelation contradicted a source's claim that "every member of Harry's family can easily count on one hand the number of times they saw Archie" since he was born and before the move to America. It was allegedly because of this that they did not have an updated photo of the toddler to accompany their birthday greetings. They were reportedly left feeling uncomfortable when they used pictures from his official christening or from just after he was born.