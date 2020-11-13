Queen Elizabeth II will mark the 70th year of her reign two years later, and plans of a grand celebration are already being laid out by the Royal Household and the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport.

According to a report in Royal Central, the plans for Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations are being kept a closely guarded secret. However, it seems that the river pageant held at River Thames to mark the British monarch's 60-years on the throne in 2012 will not be a part of the Platinum Jubilee event.

Oliver Dowden, the queen's Secretary of State for Culture, addressed the House of Commons about the milestone event due in 2022, while noting that he was keen to avoid divulging any details. However, Dowden revealed they want to skip the river pageant previously held during the British monarch's Diamond Jubilee celebration.

"One thing I might resist committing to considering our experience of 2012 and the Diamond Jubilee is doing something on the River Thames again," he said.

The Thames Diamond Jubilee Pageant, in which 670 boats paraded down the River Thames to celebrate the queen, was attended by as many as one million spectators who watched from the banks of the Thames. Another 10 million people watched the event live on television.

However, the River Pageant did not go as smoothly as everyone would have wanted when the rain started battering down over London. Forty-six people from the boats fell sick due to the cold weather, while six people had to be transferred to the hospital with symptoms of hypothermia. The organisers are planning to avoid having that kind of trouble in the upcoming event, which is the first in UK history since the queen will be the first British monarch to reach the 70-years of reign -- a milestone.

The UK government has adjusted some holidays to make the queen's platinum jubilee celebration last over four days. While the late May Bank Holiday has been shifted to Thursday, June 2, Britons are being gifted with an additional holiday on Friday, June 3, to create a special four-day weekend.

Culture Secretary Dowden announced the grand celebration on Thursday, and said the jubilee event for the 94-year-old monarch "will be a truly historic moment- and one that deserves a celebration to remember."

"We can all look forward to a special, four-day Jubilee weekend, when we will put on a spectacular, once-in-a-generation show that mixes the best of British ceremonial splendour with cutting edge art and technology. It will bring the entire nation and the Commonwealth together in a fitting tribute to Her Majesty's reign," he added.